ENG vs IND 5th Test weather news: London rain prediction, session timings

With India aiming to level the five-match Test series, persistent rain and damp conditions could also influence team selection, although England have already announced their playing XI.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

Day 1 of the fifth and final Test between India and England at The Oval in London is likely to be affected by unfavourable weather conditions, which may delay the start of play and even the toss, scheduled for 10:30 am local time (3:00 pm IST).
 
With India aiming to level the five-match Test series, persistent rain and damp conditions could also influence team selection, although England have already announced their playing XI.  Check IND vs ENG 5th Test Playing 11 live updates here
 
Given the inherent unpredictability of British weather, Business Standard compares forecasts from two leading weather services to provide a clearer picture of what to expect.
 
 
London weather forecast today– BBC 
  According to the BBC, there is an 89 per cent chance of rain at 11:00 am local time (3:30 pm IST). Although conditions are expected to improve briefly, the forecast warns of another spell of rain in the afternoon, with an 80 per cent probability around 2:00 pm local time (7:00 pm IST).   
IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 hourly rain prediction
Time Rainfall Chances Temperature
07:00 local time (12 pm IST) 26.00% 17°C
08:00 local time (1 pm IST) 27.00% 18°C
09:00 local time (2 pm IST) 59.00% 19°C
10:00 local time (3 pm IST) 80.00% 19°C
11:00 local time (4 pm IST) 89.00% 20°C
12:00 local time (5 pm IST) 63.00% 20°C
13:00 local time (6 pm IST) 54.00% 20°C
14:00 local time (7 pm IST) 80.00% 20°C
15:00 local time (8 pm IST) 80.00% 21°C
16:00 local time (9 pm IST) 55.00% 21°C
17:00 local time (10 pm IST) 47.00% 21°C
18:00 local time (11 pm IST) 40.00% 21°C
19:00 local time (midnight IST) 27.00% 21°C

  What is ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 1 session timings: 
Session Timings for the 5th Test
Session Local Time Indian Standard Time (IST)
First Session 11:00 am – 1:00 pm 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm
Lunch Break 1:00 pm – 1:40 pm 5:30 pm – 6:10 pm
Second Session 1:40 pm – 3:40 pm 6:10 pm – 8:10 pm
Tea Break 3:40 pm – 4:00 pm 8:10 pm – 8:30 pm
Third Session 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm 8:30 pm – 10:30 pm
Note: Up to 30 minutes of additional play may be added to make up the mandatory 90 overs per day.
 
London Weather Forecast – AccuWeather 
According to AccuWeather, Day 1 is expected to be heavily disrupted, with an 86 per cent chance of rain and a 26 per cent likelihood of thunderstorms. The report also forecasts dense cloud cover throughout the day, with up to four hours of rainfall anticipated.
 
Conditions are likely to remain mostly cloudy, starting with a few morning showers, followed by intermittent rain and a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon. 
London Hourly Weather Forecast by accuweather.com
Time Rainfall Chances Temperature
8:00 AM local time (1 pm IST) 61.00% 18°C
9:00 AM local time (2 pm IST) 61.00% 19°C
10:00 AM local time (3 pm IST) 49.00% 20°C
11:00 AM local time (4 pm IST) 24.00% 20°C
12:00 PM local time (5 pm IST) 24.00% 20°C
1:00 PM local time (6 pm IST) 29.00% 20°C
2:00 PM local time (7 pm IST) 47.00% 20°C
3:00 PM local time (8 pm IST) 51.00% 21°C
4:00 PM local time (9 pm IST) 43.00% 23°C
5:00 PM local time (10 pm IST) 51.00% 21°C
6:00 PM local time (11 pm IST) 47.00% 21°C
 

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

