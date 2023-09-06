Confirmation

Heatmap

ENG vs NZ: New Zealand tie T20 series 2-2, win final match by 6 wickets

New Zealand completed its comeback from 2-0 down to tie the Twenty20 series against England by winning the fourth and final match by six wickets on Tuesday

England vs New Zealand T20 series ends in a 2-2 tie. Photo:X

England vs New Zealand T20 series ends in a 2-2 tie. Photo:X

AP Nottingham
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 8:22 PM IST
New Zealand completed its comeback from 2-0 down to tie the Twenty20 series against England by winning the fourth and final match by six wickets on Tuesday.
Set a victory target of 176 at Trent Bridge, the New Zealanders had a 32-ball 48 from opener Tim Seifert before Glenn Phillips accelerated the middle part of the chase with 42 off 25 balls.
Mark Chapman (40 not out off 25) saw the tourists over the line with 16 balls left to cap a sharp turnaround in the series that England started so well with heavy wins in Durham and Manchester.
New Zealand hammered England by 74 runs in Birmingham on Sunday to stay alive in the series and dominated the fourth match after dismissing Jonny Bairstow (73 off 41 runs, including six sixes), who gave England a fast start.
From 105-1 early in the 11th over, England lost momentum following the removal of Bairstow and sputtered to 175-8, which always felt too little on a ground known for producing big totals.
The teams now meet in a four-match one-day international series, starting Friday, that serves as a warmup for the upcoming Cricket World Cup in India starting in October.

In a concern for England, Bairstow didn't keep wicket in New Zealand's chase because of injury. Jos Buttler, who wasn't in the starting lineup to give himself a rest, took the gloves.

England cricket team New Zealand cricket team T20 cricket

Sep 06 2023 | 8:22 PM IST

