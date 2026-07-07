England vs India 3rd T20I Playing 11, live time IST, live streaming

Shreyas Iyer will look for his first win as India captain when the visitors take on England in the third T20 International of the five-match series at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Tuesday.

Iyer, who took over the captaincy from Suryakumar Yadav during the Ireland series, is yet to win a match as India skipper. Ireland swept India 2-0, the first T20I against England was washed out, and India lost the second match at Old Trafford.

India seek first win under Iyer

India are yet to win a game on their ongoing tour of the UK and could make at least one change to their playing eleven for the third T20I. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi is likely to make way after a poor outing in Manchester, where he conceded 60 runs in four overs and bowled three no-balls.

Bishnoi’s 29-run over proved costly as England chased down 191 with an over to spare. With Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy already in the side, India’s decision to play a third specialist spinner at Old Trafford came under scrutiny.

Bishnoi likely to make way for extra pacer

At Trent Bridge, India are expected to bring in an additional fast bowler. Prince Yadav appears to be a stronger contender than Prasidh Krishna because of his ability to move the ball in the air and off the surface.

Arshdeep Singh picked up three wickets in the second T20I, including two in his opening over, but India’s attack failed to sustain pressure. Harry Brook’s 27-run assault on Arshdeep also hurt India at a crucial stage of England’s chase.

The third T20I will be a day-night fixture, and the Trent Bridge surface is expected to be good for batting. That could suit Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose debut is now out of the way, and the in-form Abhishek Sharma.

Abhishek, Sooryavanshi key to India’s batting plans

India’s batting unit has struggled to dominate English conditions despite posting competitive totals. The visitors scored 189 at Chester-le-Street and 190 at Old Trafford, but on both occasions the totals appeared to be 25 to 30 runs short.

Abhishek has been India’s most fluent batter, scoring 59 and 43 off 24 balls each in the two completed matches. Iyer and Ishan Kishan have got starts, while Tilak Varma played a useful cameo in the previous game. However, India will need more control in the middle overs against England’s pace-off options.

India vs England 3rd T20 Playing 11 India Playing 11 (probables): Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav England Playing XI: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks and Adil Rashid have used slower deliveries effectively, while India’s spinners have not had the same impact. Chakravarthy’s form has also dipped since the T20 World Cup.Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav

England retain winning combination

England have announced an unchanged playing eleven for the third T20I. Brook’s side lead the series 1-0 after their win in Manchester and will look to extend their advantage at Trent Bridge.

Trent Bridge Stadium key stats Category Record Date Total matches 14 — Won batting 1st 8 — Won batting 2nd 6 — First match 06/06/09 — Last match 05/09/23 — Matches won winning toss 7 (46.67%) — Matches won losing toss 7 (46.67%) — Highest individual score 117 — S A Yadav (India) 10/07/22 Best bowling figures 4/19 — Z Khan (India) 10/06/09 Highest total 232/6 — Pakistan vs England 17/07/21 Lowest total 110 — New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 16/06/09 Highest run chase 179/4 — New Zealand vs England 05/09/23 Jacob Bethell and Tom Banton played key roles in the chase in the second T20I, while England’s bowling attack has kept India from running away with the game despite good batting surfaces.

ENG vs IND: Head-to-head in T20Is

Matches played: 32

England won: 13

India won: 18

No result: 1

England vs India Full squad

India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Suryansh Shedge, Washington Sundar.

England: Harry Brook (captain), Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Jordan Cox, Sonny Baker, Luke Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Rehan Ahmed, James Coles.

England vs India 3rd T20 live toss time, ENG vs IND telecast and streaming details When will the England vs India 3rd T20 be played?

The third T20I between England and India will be played on Tuesday, July 7.

When will the toss take place for the England vs India 3rd T20?

The toss for the third T20I between England and India will take place at 9:30 PM IST.

At what time will the England vs India 3rd T20 start?

The third T20I between England and India will begin at 10 PM IST today.

Where will the England vs India 2nd T20 be played?

The England vs India third T20 match will be played at Trent Bridge Stadium in Nottingham.

Where will the live telecast of the England vs India 3rd T20 be available in India?

The live telecast of the England vs India 3rd T20 will be available on the Sony Network in India.

Where will the live streaming of the England vs India 3rd T20 be available in India?

The live streaming of the England vs India 2nd T20 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.