Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 02:07 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / English batters will fare better against Chakravarthy in ODIs: Pietersen

English batters will fare better against Chakravarthy in ODIs: Pietersen

The English batters would be better against him in the one-dayers because they can spend more time, says former England captain Kevin Pieterson

Kevin Pieterson

Kevin Pieterson. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

England great Kevin Pietersen on Tuesday termed Varun Chakravarthy's inclusion in the Indian squad for three ODIs against England as "a great decision" but backed the visitors to fare better against the right-arm spinner in the longer version.

Chakravarthy was all over England in the five-T20I series taking 14 wickets in India's 4-1 series win, following which he has been added to the ODI side with the series starting in Nagpur on Thursday.

"The English batters would be better against him in the one-dayers because they can spend more time. It's a longer format, not every ball is an event. But I think it is a great decision (to add Chakravarthy)," Pietersen told media on the sidelines of the launch of Dram Bell Scotch Whisky. 

 

Pietersen termed England's loss in T20Is as a "disaster", adding that the series would have been levelled in Pune if a like-for-like concussion substitution for Shivam Dube had been used instead of tearaway quick Harshit Rana.

"It was a disappointing series from England's perspective. I think that in the fourth T20I, if the concussion substitution had been done correctly, maybe England would have got up there," he said.

Also Read

India vs England

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Pitch report and key stats of VCA stadium in Nagpur

India cricket team

1st ODI Preview: India aim for balance vs England ahead of Champions Trophy

Varun Chakravarthy

IND vs ENG: Here's why Varun Chakravarthy added in India's ODI squad?

Shubman Gill

IND vs ENG - One series does not define the form of whole team: Gill

Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

IND vs ENG: Rahul vs Pant; who will be wicketkeeper in India's playing 11?

"It would have been 2-2 coming to the Wankhede (Stadium for final T20I). It would have been way more on the game. But it didn't happen."  Pietersen said India great Yuvraj Singh is "rubbing off" now on Abhishek Sharma who played the "best T20I innings I've ever seen".

"Abishek is amazing. He had the shades (of Yuvraj).... Obviously, Yuvraj is rubbing off now on Abishek. His batting was fantastic. It was the best T20 international innings, I've ever seen and I said that to him afterwards, Pietersen said. 

"It was effortless. The stroke play was great, there was no funky shots, no ramping, no sweeping, reverse sweeping. It was just perfection," the former England captain wouldn't stop gushing about the Punjab southpaw's hitting ability.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ashleigh Gardner

WPL 2025: Ashleigh Gardner replaces Mooney as Gujarat Giants' captain

SA20 eliminator SEC vs JSK

SA20 eliminator Sunrisers vs Super Kings Playing 11, timing, live streaming

Kevin Pietersen defends Rohit and Virat

Rohit and Virat still match-winners, says Kevin Pietersen amid criticism

MI Cape Town

MI Cape Town beat Royals to storm into their first-ever SA20 final

Rashid Khan, Rashid

Rashid Khan replaces Dwayne Bravo on T20's top wicket-taker throne

Topics : India vs England India cricket team England cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeStocks to WatchMarket TodayDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon