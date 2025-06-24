Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 11:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MLC 2025: Texas vs Los Angeles playing 11, live toss time, streaming

MLC 2025: Texas vs Los Angeles playing 11, live toss time, streaming

The live streaming of the Texas vs Los Angeles MLC 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 10:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 15th match of Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 is set for a thrilling showdown as the Texas Super Kings (TSK) take on the Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) on June 25 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. With the tournament entering a decisive stretch, both teams will be eager to secure a vital win.
 
Texas Super Kings come into this fixture with confidence, having built solid momentum through back-to-back victories. Under the leadership of Faf du Plessis, TSK have looked like a well-oiled unit—boasting a potent mix of power hitters, experienced campaigners and a disciplined bowling attack. They’ll aim to extend their winning streak and solidify their place near the top of the table.
 
 
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Knight Riders have had an up-and-down run so far. Despite a squad packed with big names like Sunil Narine and Andre Russell, consistency has eluded them. However, with game-changers in their ranks, LAKR remain a dangerous side capable of turning the tide in a single session. 
 
As both teams gear up for this pivotal clash, expect a fiercely competitive encounter under the lights at Grand Prairie.

MLC 2025: Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Playing 11 (Probables) 
Texas Super Kings Playing 11 (Probables): Devon Conway (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Daryl Mitchell, Shubham Ranjane, Marcus Stoinis, Milind Kumar, Calvin Savage, Noor Ahmad, Zia-ul-Haq, Nandre Burger
 
Los Angeles Knight Riders Playing 11 (Probables): Jason Holder (c), Alex Hales, Unmukt Chand (wk), Saif Badar, Matthew Tromp, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Sunil Narine, Corne Dry, Tanveer Sangha
 
Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders head-to-head in MLC
  • Total matches played: 5
  • Texas Super Kings won: 2
  • Los Angeles Knight Riders won: 3
  • No result: 0
Squads of both teams 
Texas Super Kings Squad: 
Smit Patel (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Marcus Stoinis, Milind Kumar, Donovan Ferreira, Calvin Savage, Shubham Ranjane, Adam Milne, Noor Ahmad, Nandre Burger, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Mohsin, Zia-ul-Haq, Akeal Hosein, Stephen Wiig, Joshua Tromp, Adam Khan
 
Los Angeles Knight Riders Squad: 
Unmukt Chand (wk), Alex Hales, Nitish Kumar, Saif Badar, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder (c), Andre Russell, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Corne Dry, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Tromp, Karthik Gattepalli, Dominic Drakes, Andre Fletcher, Sunil Narine, Ali Khan, Adithya Ganesh, Spencer Johnson

MLC 2025 Match on June 25: Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Live Toss, Telecast & Streaming Details

Which teams will clash on June 25 (Tuesday) in MLC 2025? 
Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders will face off in MLC 2025 on June 25 (Tuesday).
 
What is the venue of the Texas vs Los Angeles MLC 2025 match? 
The match between Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders in MLC 2025 will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, USA.
 
When will the live toss for the match between Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders in MLC 2025 take place? 
The live toss for the match between Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders in MLC 2025 will be held at 5 am IST on June 25.
 
What time will the match between Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders in MLC 2025 begin? 
The match between Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders in MLC 2025 will begin at 5.30 am IST on June 25.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the Texas vs Los Angeles MLC 2025 match in India? 
The live telecast of the Texas vs Los Angeles MLC 2025 match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders match in India? 
The live streaming of the Texas vs Los Angeles MLC 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

