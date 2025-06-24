ENG vs IND 1st Test: England triumphed in batter's fest at Headingley

India’s spirited effort with both bat and ball fell short in Leeds, as England chased down a mammoth target of 371 runs to win the first Test by five wickets at Headingley. Despite Jasprit Bumrah's brilliance with the ball and centuries from Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant, England’s aggressive fourth-innings approach—powered by Ben Duckett and Joe Root—handed them a famous victory and a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.
India’s First Innings: Big runs and bright starts
After being asked to bat first by Ben Stokes, India got off to a strong start. Though debutant Sai Sudharsan fell early for a duck, the top order stood tall. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s fluent 101 laid the platform before Shubman Gill, in his first Test as full-time captain, stole the show with a commanding 147. Rishabh Pant added flair with a dazzling 134, helping India post 471 in the first innings. However, a late collapse saw India lose their last seven wickets for just 41 runs. Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue led England’s fightback, taking four wickets each.
England’s First Innings: Counterpunch and collapse
England responded with their trademark attacking style. Ollie Pope struck 106, Harry Brook missed a century by just one run, while Ben Duckett (62), Jamie Smith (40), and Chris Woakes (38) made valuable contributions. But Jasprit Bumrah turned the tide with a fiery spell of 5 for 83, restricting England to 465 and giving India a slender six-run lead.
India’s Second Innings: Pant-Rahul show powers India to 364
India built on their lead thanks to another century from Rishabh Pant (118) and a composed 137 from KL Rahul. Despite early and late flurries of wickets, the duo’s partnership ensured India set England a stiff target of 371. With the pitch starting to flatten out and conditions easing, the game was delicately poised heading into the final day.
Also Read
England’s Record Chase: Duckett and Root lead the way
England launched their chase with remarkable authority. Zak Crawley (65) and Ben Duckett put on a rapid 181-run stand for the first wicket, setting the tone for the innings. Prasidh Krishna removed Crawley and Ollie Pope in quick succession to bring India back into the contest, while Shardul Thakur’s twin strike—dismissing Duckett for 149 and Brook for a golden duck—revived Indian hopes.
When Stokes fell to Jadeja for 32, the match hung in the balance. But Joe Root (53*) and Jamie Smith (44*) stitched together an unbeaten 71-run stand to steer England home. Calm under pressure, the duo absorbed India’s best efforts and sealed a memorable win.
Historic collapse in defending big targets
This was only the second time in Test history that India lost after setting a target in excess of 350. The previous instance came in 2022 at Edgbaston—also against England—when the hosts chased down 378. With this result, England have now successfully chased two 350-plus scores against India in just over two years.
Scorecard:
India 1st Innings:
|India 1st Inning
|471-10 (113 ov) CRR:4.17
|Batter
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|b B Stokes
|101
|158
|16
|1
|63.92
|KL Rahul
|c J Root b B Carse
|42
|78
|8
|0
|53.85
|Sai Sudharsan
|c JL Smith b B Stokes
|0
|
4
England 1st Innings:
|England 1st Inning
|465-10 (100.4 ov) CRR:4.62
|Batter
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Zak Crawley
|c K Nair b J Bumrah
|4
|6
|1
|0
|66.67
|Ben Duckett
|b J Bumrah
|62
|94
|9
|0
|65.96
|Ollie Pope
|c R Pant b MP Krishna
|106
|137
|14
|0
|77.37
|Joe Root
|c K Nair b J Bumrah
|28
|58
|2
|0
|48.28
|Harry Brook
|c S Thakur b MP Krishna
|99
|112
|11
|2
|88.39
|Ben Stokes (C)
|c R Pant b M Siraj
|20
|52
|3
|0
|38.46
|Jamie Smith (WK)
|c S Sudharsan b MP Krishna
|40
|52
|5
|1
|76.92
|Chris Woakes
|b J Bumrah
|38
|55
|3
|2
|69.09
|Brydon Carse
|b M Siraj
|22
|23
|4
|0
|95.65
|Josh Tongue
|b J Bumrah
|11
|18
|2
|0
|61.11
|Shoaib Bashir
|Not out
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25
|Extras
|34 (b 8, Ib 18, w 1, nb 7, p 0)
|Total
|465 (10 wkts, 100.4 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Jasprit Bumrah
|24.4
|5
|83
|5
|4
|3.36
|Mohammed Siraj
|27
|0
|122
|2
|1
|4.52
|Prasidh Krishna
|20
|0
|128
|3
|0
|6.4
|Ravindra Jadeja
|23
|4
|68
|0
|0
|2.96
|Shardul Thakur
|6
|0
|38
|0
|2
|6.33
India 2nd Innings:
|India 2nd Inning
|364-10 (96 ov) CRR:3.79
|Batter
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|c JL Smith b B Carse
|4
|11
|1
|0
|36.36
|KL Rahul
|b B Carse
|137
|247
|18
|0
|55.47
|Sai Sudharsan
|c Z Crawley b B Stokes
|30
|48
|4
|0
|62.5
|Shubman Gill (C)
|b B Carse
|8
|16
|1
|0
|50
|Rishabh Pant (WK)
|c Z Crawley b S Bashir
|118
|140
|15
|3
|84.29
|Karun Nair
|c & b C Woakes
|20
|54
|3
|0
|37.04
|Ravindra Jadeja
|Not out
|25
|40
|2
|1
|62.5
|Shardul Thakur
|c J Root b JC Tongue
|4
|12
|0
|0
|33.33
|Mohammed Siraj
|c JL Smith b JC Tongue
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jasprit Bumrah
|b JC Tongue
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Prasidh Krishna
|c JC Tongue b S Bashir
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|18 (b 5, Ib 4, w 3, nb 6, p 0)
|Total
|364 (10 wkts, 96 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Chris Woakes
|19
|4
|45
|1
|1
|2.37
|Brydon Carse
|19
|2
|80
|3
|2
|4.21
|Josh Tongue
|18
|2
|72
|3
|1
|4
|Shoaib Bashir
|22
|1
|90
|2
|0
|4.09
|Ben Stokes
|15
|2
|47
|1
|2
|3.13
|Joe Root
|3
|0
|21
|0
|0
|7
England 2nd Innings:
|England 2nd Inning
|373-5 (82 ov) CRR:4.55
|Batter
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Zak Crawley
|c KL Rahul b MP Krishna
|65
|126
|7
|0
|51.59
|Ben Duckett
|c (sub N K Reddy) b S Thakur
|149
|170
|21
|1
|87.65
|Ollie Pope
|b MP Krishna
|8
|8
|2
|0
|100
|Joe Root
|Not out
|53
|84
|6
|0
|63.1
|Harry Brook
|c R Pant b S Thakur
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ben Stokes (C)
|c S Gill b R Jadeja
|33
|51
|4
|0
|64.71
|Jamie Smith (WK)
|Not out
|44
|55
|4
|2
|80
|Extras
|21 (b 12, Ib 6, w 0, nb 3, p 0)
|Total
|373 (5 wkts, 82 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Jasprit Bumrah
|19
|3
|57
|0
|0
|3
|Mohammed Siraj
|14
|1
|51
|0
|1
|3.64
|Ravindra Jadeja
|24
|1
|104
|1
|0
|4.33
|Prasidh Krishna
|15
|0
|92
|2
|1
|6.13
|Shardul Thakur
|10
|0
|51
|2
|1
|5.1