ICC Awards 2023: Surya named captain, 4 Indians in T20I team of the year

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, January 22, announced the ICC T20I team of the year 2023 with India's Suryakumar Yadav as captain of it. Spinner Ravi Bishnoi, pacer Arshdeep Singh, and opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal were the two other Indians to feature in the 11 announced by the ICC as part of its annual awards where it announces five different teams of the year involving men's and women's cricket.



This was the second time in a row that Suryakumar found a place in the team of the year. Last time around, he was announced as the winner of the men’s T20I player of the year award for 2022 as well.





The Mumbaikar, who went on to lead the Indian team, had scores of 51 (36), 112 not out (51), 83 (44), 61 (45), 80 (42), and 56 (36) before he finally hit his first hundred to cap off a great year. It came off just 56 balls against South Africa in Johannesburg.



Along with the four Indians, the 11-member team also features England's Phil Salt, West Indies' Nicholas Pooran, New Zealand’s Mark Chapman, Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza and Richard Ngarava, Uganda’s Alpesh Ramjani, and Ireland's Mark Adair.



ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year

The ICC also announced the women’s team and it was led by Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu who had a phenomenal year as a whole in both the ODIs and T20Is and has been nominated in three different categories in the ICC Awards 2023.

Deepti Sharma is the lone Indian representative in the team that features four Australians -- Beth Mooney (wk), Ellyse Perry, Ash Gardner, and Megan Schutt. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone from England, Laura Wolvaardt from South Africa, Hayley Matthews from West Indies, and New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr are the remaining members of the side.

This was the first set of awards announced by ICC, which will also announce the ICC ODI men’s and women’s teams of the year later on Monday itself. The remaining awards, which include the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers medal for ICC men’s cricketer of the year and the Rachael Hayhoe Flint award for women’s cricketer of the year, will be announced this week in the upcoming days.