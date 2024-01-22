Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

ICC Awards 2023: Surya named captain, 4 Indians in T20I team of the year

This was the second time in a row that Suryakumar found a place in the team of the year. Other Indians in this team include Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Suryakumar Yadav hits his fourth T20 international century during India vs South Africa 3rd T20I at Johannesburg. Photo: BCCI

Suryakumar Yadav hits his fourth T20 international century during India vs South Africa 3rd T20I at Johannesburg. Photo: BCCI

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, January 22, announced the ICC T20I team of the year 2023 with India's Suryakumar Yadav as captain of it. Spinner Ravi Bishnoi, pacer Arshdeep Singh, and opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal were the two other Indians to feature in the 11 announced by the ICC as part of its annual awards where it announces five different teams of the year involving men's and women's cricket.
 
This was the second time in a row that Suryakumar found a place in the team of the year. Last time around, he was announced as the winner of the men’s T20I player of the year award for 2022 as well.

The Mumbaikar, who went on to lead the Indian team, had scores of 51 (36), 112 not out (51), 83 (44), 61 (45), 80 (42), and 56 (36) before he finally hit his first hundred to cap off a great year. It came off just 56 balls against South Africa in Johannesburg.

Along with the four Indians, the 11-member team also features England's Phil Salt, West Indies' Nicholas Pooran, New Zealand’s Mark Chapman, Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza and Richard Ngarava, Uganda’s Alpesh Ramjani, and Ireland's Mark Adair. 

ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year

The ICC also announced the women’s team and it was led by Sri Lanka’s  Chamari Athapaththu who had a phenomenal year as a whole in both the ODIs and T20Is and has been nominated in three different categories in the ICC Awards 2023.

Deepti Sharma is the lone Indian representative in the team that features four Australians -- Beth Mooney (wk), Ellyse Perry, Ash Gardner, and Megan Schutt. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone from England, Laura Wolvaardt from South Africa, Hayley Matthews from West Indies, and New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr are the remaining members of the side.
This was the first set of awards announced by ICC, which will also announce the ICC ODI men’s and women’s teams of the year later on Monday itself. The remaining awards, which include the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers medal for ICC men’s cricketer of the year and the Rachael Hayhoe Flint award for women’s cricketer of the year, will be announced this week in the upcoming days. 

Also Read

Wasim Jaffer feels Suryakumar won't be playing ODI World Cup: Here's why

'Play 45-50 balls..': Surya reveals Dravid, Rohit's advice for ODI cricket

IND W vs AUS W 1st T20I Playing 11, live match time, live streaming details

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shattered

Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3

IND vs ENG Tests 2024: English spinners Bashir, Lawrence stranded in UAE

India vs England 2024: Virat Kohli withdraws from Hyderabad and Vizag Test

IND vs ENG 2024 Tests: Who will be India's wicket-keeper batter vs England?

India vs England 2024 Test: Rohit walks the talk as a leader - Zaheer Khan

Indian Premier League 2024 likely to take place from March 22 to May 26

Topics : International Cricket Council ICC Suryakumar Yadav Cricket sports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 7:30 PM IST

Explore News

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE UpdatesPran Pratishtha at Ram MandirLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir WishesPran Pratishtha ScheduleAyodhya Donation Advantage.IND vs ENG TestsRam Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon