Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IND-ENG: Shubman Gill undergoes scans on injured finger, says would be fine

Though Gill batted on day 3, scoring a 147-ball 104 and playing a crucial role in India's 106-runs series-levelling win in the five-match rubber, he did not come out to field on Monday

Shubman Gill of India celebrating his century during the 3rd day of the second test match between India and England held at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on the 4th February 2024. Photo: Sportzpics

Shubman Gill of India celebrating his century during the 3rd day of the second test match between India and England held at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on the 4th February 2024. Photo: Sportzpics

Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 9:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian batter Shubman Gill on Monday played down the finger injury which kept him off the field on the fourth day of the second Test against England here, revealing that scans have not thrown up anything of concern and he would be fine in the next few days.
Though Gill batted on day 3, scoring a 147-ball 104 and playing a crucial role in India's 106-runs series-levelling win in the five-match rubber, he did not come out to field on Monday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Sarfaraz Khan substituted for him on the field.
 

Gill had hurriedly left the ground at the end of day's play on Sunday after hurting his right index finger and after the match drew to a close on Monday, he revealed that he had gone for scans.
"I had to go for the scans yesterday, so they rushed me off (to know) like how sore is my finger in the evening... to check that and to know how am I feeling," Gill told the host broadcaster after India's win, adding that he would be fine.
Earlier on Monday, the Indian team management issued a statement saying, "Shubman Gill hurt his right index finger while fielding on Day 2. He won't be taking the field today."

A vital member in the slip cordon, Gill had taken four catches during England's first innings.
The third match of the series will be played in Rajkot from February 15.

Also Read

India vs Afghanistan T20s full schedule, match timings, live streaming

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023: Revisiting 2003 final, that broke Indian hearts

ICC World Cup, IND vs PAK: Shubman Gill trains, may return to India's XI

India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, live match time, squads, streaming

Passing on the baton: Will Shubman Gill take on the mantle from Kohli?

Our bowling attack is in transition, I need to guide the youngsters: Bumrah

I was just sleeping, waking up, and working; it's a great feeling: Jaiswal

IND vs ENG: We don't ask for rank turners, sometimes ...- Dravid on pitches

Ishan Kishan needs to start playing to be considered for selection: Dravid

Jaiswal 200 to Bumrah 150: 10 key takeaways from India vs England 2nd Test

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Shubman Gill India vs England India cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 9:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon