Friday, November 21, 2025 | 02:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs BAN live streaming: Where to watch Asia cup Rising stars SF1 today?

IND vs BAN live streaming: Where to watch Asia cup Rising stars SF1 today?

With both teams eyeing a place in Sunday's final, this semifinal promises a gripping, high-stakes battle.

IND A vs BAN A

IND A vs BAN A

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India A take on a confident Bangladesh A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup semi-final, a clash that promises intensity, talent, and high-quality cricket. India skipper Jitesh Sharma has won the toss and elected to field first  As the knockout stages begin, India A will look to correct their biggest concern so far, inconsistent top-order batting. 
 
While Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been nothing short of exceptional, piling up 201 runs and emerging as the tournament’s second-highest run-scorer, he has largely carried the batting unit on his shoulders. For India A to thrive in a semifinal of this magnitude, experienced players like skipper Jitesh Sharma, along with Naman Dhir, Priyansh Arya, and Nehal Wadhera, must stand up and deliver collectively.
 
 
Bangladesh A, on the other hand, enter the contest with confidence and one of the most disciplined bowling attacks of the tournament. Their ability to bowl out Afghanistan A for just 78 showcased their sharpness with the ball, while their gritty final-over battle with Sri Lanka A reaffirmed their competitiveness. The pace of Ripon Mondol and the guile of left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan, both part of the senior Bangladesh T20 setup, pose a serious challenge for India A’s batting lineup.
 
For India A, bowling remains their strongest pillar. Gurjapneet Singh leads the attack with five wickets in three matches, skillfully supported by spinners Harsh Dubey and Suyash Sharma. Dubey’s recent half-century against Oman also adds valuable depth to the lineup.
 
With both teams eyeing a place in Sunday’s final, this semifinal promises a gripping, high-stakes battle. 

Also Read

IND A vs BAN A semi final Asia Cup rising stars

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE Asia Cup Rising Stars SF 1: India win the toss, elect to field first

Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 semifinal: All you need to know

Rising Stars Asia Cup SF 1: India vs Bangladesh Playing 11, live streaming

IND vs BAN Women's white ball tour postponed

India postpones Bangladesh women's ODI and T20I tour scheduled for December

IND vs BAN

India vs Bangladesh HIGHLIGHTS Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India through to final; beat BAN by 41 runs

Suryakumar Yadav

Sky under the knife again: Surya undergoes successful sports hernia surgery

 
India A vs Bangladesh A Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final 1: Live Streaming and Telecast Details
 
When will the Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final 1 match between India A and Bangladesh A begin?
The India A vs Bangladesh A Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final 1 match will start on Wednesday, November 21.
 
What will be the venue for the Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final 1 match between India A and Bangladesh A?
The match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.
 
What time will the toss for the Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final 1 match between India A and Bangladesh A take place?
The toss for the India A vs Bangladesh A Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final 1 match is scheduled for 2:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final 1 match between India A and Bangladesh A begin?
The match will begin at 3:00 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final 1 match between India A and Bangladesh A?
The live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final 1 match between India A and Bangladesh A?
Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

More From This Section

Ashes 2025-26, 1st Test Day 1: Australia vs England live score updates

Australia vs England LIVE SCORE, 1st Ashes Test Day 1: Carse, Archer rip through Australia top order

Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill

IND vs SA: Stand-in captain Pant braces for high-stakes Guwahati Test

All you need to know about India vs South Africa 2nd Test to be held at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11, live timings, live streaming

Mitchell Starc

1st Ashes Test: Starc lights up Perth Stadium as ENG's bazball fizzles out

Shai Hope

Shai Hope becomes first batter to score ton vs all 12-Test playing nations

Topics : Football News India vs Bangladesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleSudeep Pharma IPOBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon