ND vs ENG 4th Test: Ranchi pitch report, stats, win and loss records

Controversy around pitches by touring teams and Tests in India go hand in hand. The pitches in the current series against England have been sporting in all three Tests at Hyderabad, Vizag and Rajkot. However, the pitch for the fourth Test between the two sides, starting on Friday, February 23 at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium in Ranchi has come under the scanner.

Ben Stokes on India vs England 4th Test

English skipper Ben Stokes has termed it as 'something he had never seen before' kind of a pitch.

"I've never seen something like that before so I have no idea. It looked green and grassy up in the changing rooms, but then you go out there, it looked different. Very dark and crumbly and quite a few cracks in it," Stokes said on the eve of the fourth Test in Ranchi during the press conference.





Ranchi Test pitch report

The Ranchi pitch, by the looks of it, seemed to be on the slower side as it is made up of black soil and has cracks developing already as there is not much grass to bind it.





Since Ranchi would be relatively cooler than all the previous three venues, the moisture in the air would keep the cracks together and it would take time for them to open up, even as there is not much grass in the wicket.

Indian batting coach on Ranchi wicket

Vikram Rathour, India's batting coach, backed the curators of the Ranchi wicket, saying that they have developed a typical Indian wicket.

"Every time we play in India, there's a question mark on the pitch ... It's a typical Indian wicket, there are cracks, and this wicket always had cracks. It will turn, but how much it will turn and from when we are not sure,” Rathour said about the wicket for the fourth Test.

India leads the series 2-1, even after losing the first match. England have already made two changes in their playing 11 , bringing in Ollie Robinson and Shoaib Bashir for Mark Wood and Rehan Ahmed. India will make at least one change as Jasprit Bumrah is unavailable.

Ranchi: IND vs ENG 4th Test key stats

Only two Tests have been played on this ground so far and India has won one and drawn another. They beat South Africa by an innings and 202 runs in 2019 while in 2016, they had to settle for a draw against Australia. In both matches, the team winning the toss decided to bat first.

Match Won by Team Batting First- 1

Match Won by Team Batting Second -0

Highest First Innings Total- 603/9 Declared by India vs Australia, 2017

Lowest First Innings Total- 162 by South Africa vs India, 2019

Highest Second Innings Total- 204/6 by Australia vs India, 2017





IND vs ENG 4th Test: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium win-loss Record

India has a 50 per cent winning record as they have won one and drawn another of the two matches played at this venue in Ranchi. England has so far not played any match here.