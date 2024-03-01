Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Vaughan calls Shoaib Bashir the new Ravi Ashwin

Despite England's five-wicket loss in Ranchi, 20-year-old Bashir, playing only his second Test, impressed as he returned with a match haul of eight wickets

Shoaib Bashir vs India in Ranchi Test. Photo: Sportzpics

Shoaib Bashir vs India in Ranchi Test. Photo: Sportzpics

Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels England have discovered a "world-class superstar" in young off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, who has the skills to emulate the success of India's Ravichandran Ashwin.
Despite England's five-wicket loss in Ranchi, 20-year-old Bashir, playing only his second Test, impressed as he returned with a match haul of eight wickets. His magnificent performance included a five-wicket haul in the first innings.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Ashwin, on the other hand, is regarded as one of the best off-spinners in the history of Test cricket.
The senior spinner recently became only the second Indian bowler to snare 500 wickets in the longest format and is set for his 100th Test in Dharamsala next week against England.
"One of the great weeks, celebrating another world-class superstar that we've unearthed, Shoaib Bashir. That's what we're celebrating. Second Test match, eight wickets, he's the new Ravi Ashwin, and we've unearthed him.
"So, we're celebrating a new superstar in English cricket," Vaughan said on Club Prairie Fire's YouTube channel.
India handed England their first series defeat under coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes after winning the fourth Test in Ranchi to take a 3-1 lead in the ongoing series.
Vaughan backed England to win the dead rubber in Dharamsala.
"They will go with their best XI. It's going to be cold in Dharamsala and it will suit England. I expect England to win," Vaughan said.

Also Read

R Ashwin becomes fastest Indian bowler to take 500 wickets in Test cricket

World Cup 2023, SA vs NED: Dharamsala weather may play spoilsport today

IND vs AUS: Comeback in India squad opens World Cup gates for Ashwin

With Ashwin, lack of game time is not much of concern: Rohit Sharma

England frustration ends as rookie spinner Bashir gets visa for India

WPL 2024: UP vs Gujarat Playing 11, live toss time, live streaming details

Malik to Vyshak: Decoding BCCI's fast bowling central contract to 5 pacers

BCCI central contract: Shastri backs Iyer, Kishan to come back stronger

WPL 2024: Navigre's bruising fifty help Warriorz beat MI by 7 wickets

IND vs ENG: I used to watch and learn from Zaheer Khan - James Anderson

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : R Ashwin India vs England Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon