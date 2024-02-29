Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

WPL 2024: Navigre's bruising fifty help Warriorz beat MI by 7 wickets

Navigre (57, 31b, 6x4, 4x6) and Healy (33, 29 balls) added 94 runs for the opening wicket stand in just 9.1 overs as the Warriors eased past the 162-run target in 16.4 overs

Kiran Navigre, Alyssa Healy

Kiran Navigre, Alyssa Healy. Photo: Sportzpics for WPL

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 9:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Kiran Navgire and Alyssa Healy unleashed a remarkable assault on Mumbai Indians bowlers to power UP Warriorz to a seven-wicket win in their Women's Premier League match here on Wednesday.
Navigre (57, 31b, 6x4, 4x6) and Healy (33, 29 balls) added 94 runs for the opening wicket stand in just 9.1 overs as the Warriorz eased past the 162-run target in 16.4 overs to hand the defending champions their first defeat of the season.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Mumbai batting suffered in the absence of skipper and in-form batter Harmanpreet Kaur, who is nursing a niggle, as a laboured 55 off 47 balls from Hayley Matthews guided them to 161 for six.
It was a competitive total but the Mumbai bowlers would not have suspected a carnage like the one Navigre and Healy unloaded on them.
Navigre, who is the only Indian women batter to score a 150-plus score in senior T20s, fully exploited her promotion as opener, as Mumbai also suffered from the injury-enforced absence of lead pacer Shabnim Ismail.
Healy gave a sound start to UP's chase with two successive boundaries off pacer Nat-Sciver Brunt, and they kept the momentum going from that point.
 
Navigre, who made a slow start making five off six balls, slipped into her aggressive best against pacer Issy Wong, hammering her for four fours in the third over to collect 16 runs and it was just the beginning of the onslaught.
Navigre, who was dropped on 42 by Wong near the ropes off Matthews, soon completed his fifty in just 25 balls and it came through a thundering six off the West Indian spinner over long-on.
But leg-spinner Amelia Kerr had player of the match Navigre stumped to give a bite of respite to Mumbai, who seemed to have gained a foothold as Wong dismissed both Healy and Tahlia McGrath in the 11th over.
They needed 64 runs at this stage, but Grace Harris (38, 17 balls) and Deepti Sharma (27, 20 balls) made those runs with minimum fuss.
Earlier, Mumbai made a sedate start to their innings and had to wait till the fourth over for the first four.

Also Read

WPL opened my eyes, Starc's IPL bid a shocker: Aussie women captain Healy

Women's Premier League: UP Warriorz SWOT analysis, schedule for WPL 2024

WPL 2024 auction: Gujarat Giants grab uncapped Kashvee for Rs 2 crore

WPL 2024 full schedule, match timings, format, squads, live streaming

WPL 2024 RCB vs GG Highlights: Mandhana, Molineux maul Giants in Bengaluru

IND vs ENG: I used to watch and learn from Zaheer Khan - James Anderson

Yashasvi Jaiswal rises to 12th, Dhruv Jurel to 69th in ICC Test rankings

WPL 2024: Renuka set the tone for RCB by controlling Powerplay - Molineux

BCCI central contract 2024: What next for Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan?

Players' list to salary: All you need to know about BCCI central contract

Yastika Bhatia (26, 22b) gave Mumbai the much-needed acceleration when the left-hander hammered 18 runs off left-arm pacer Anjali Sarvani through a sequence of three fours and a six, which was thumped right over the bowler's head.
However, Bhatia did not last long as a pull played closer to her body off Harris ended in the hands of Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
Matthews too tried to up the tempo and found the occasional big hits amid a slew of mis-time shots. Her four and six off successive balls off left-arm spinner Gayakwad were a reminder to her power and timing when in flow.
Matthews, who was dropped on 43 by Deepti off Harris, reached her fifty in 44 balls but could not kick on.
Her effort to clear long-on off Gayakwad did not have elevation and distance as Harris completed an easy catch.
A couple of hefty blows in the final stages by Pooja Vastrakar (18, 12b) and Wong helped MI to cross the 150-run mark.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Women's Premier League T20 cricket Mumbai Indians

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch Today Himachal Rajya Sabha Election Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPoverty Rate in IndiaHavells India Share PriceGaganyaan MissionTS Inter Exams 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon