WPL 2026 Live Streaming: How to watch DC vs GG cricket match today?

Match 4 of the 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) will see Delhi Capitals face Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 11. Both teams head into the match with different results in their opening fixtures. While Gujarat got a win aainst UPW, DC lost to defending champions Mumbai Indians, setting up an exciting clash between two sides eager to gain early momentum in the season.
Delhi, captained by Jemimah Rodrigues, has undergone a major transformation, boasting a revamped squad. With fresh faces and renewed energy, they will look to capitalize on this change and aim for their first-ever WPL title, after coming close in previous seasons. Rodrigues will be hoping her leadership and the team’s newfound confidence will drive them to success.
Gujarat, under the leadership of Ashleigh Gardner, will also be looking to build on their season-opening win and shake off the struggles of previous years. With an experienced and talented squad, Gardner will aim to instill a winning mentality, guiding the team to perform at their best. Both teams will be looking to make a statement and cement their position as serious contenders in this season of the WPL. Fans can expect a thrilling contest as both sides battle for crucial early points. Check DC vs GG WPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
|WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants broadcast details
|Region / Country
|Live TV Broadcast Channels
|Live Streaming Platforms
|India
|Star Sports Network
|Jio Hotstar app & website
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|Sky Go app
|Australia
|Fox Cricket
|Kayo Sports
|United States
|Willow TV
|Via provider streaming apps with subscription
|Canada
|Willow TV
|Linked provider streaming with subscription
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|DStv streaming platforms
|Global (Other Regions)
|Varies by local broadcasters
|Depends on regional OTT platforms
When will the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG be played?
The DC vs GG WPL 2026 match will be played on Saturday, January 10.
What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG?
The WPL 2026 match between DC and GG will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
When will the toss for the DC vs GG WPL 2026 match take place?
The toss for the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG will take place at 7:00 pm IST.
When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG be bowled?
The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG will be bowled at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG in India?
The live telecast of the DC vs GG WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG in India?
The live streaming of the DC vs GG WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
First Published: Jan 11 2026 | 6:47 PM IST