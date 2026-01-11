WPL 2026 Live Streaming: How to watch DC vs GG cricket match today?

Sunday, January 11, 2026 | 07:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
While Gujarat got a win aainst UPW, DC lost to defending champions Mumbai Indians, setting up an exciting clash between two sides eager to gain early momentum in the season.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2026 | 7:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Match 4 of the 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) will see Delhi Capitals face Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 11. Both teams head into the match with different results in their opening fixtures. While Gujarat got a win aainst UPW, DC lost to defending champions Mumbai Indians, setting up an exciting clash between two sides eager to gain early momentum in the season. 

DC skipper Jemimah Rodrigues won the toss and elected to field first on the night  Both skipper after the toss:  Jemimah: We'll like to bowl first, with the dew coming in. We are going with the same team. I think it was a quick turnaround. Today's a fresh day, we got to forget what's happended in the past and need to focus on the present.  Ashleigh Gardner: It was good (game against UP), you want to start the competition with a win. Different people stood up at different times, pleasing to see that as a captain. It's fantastic to see people coming in and making an impact. It was so pleasing to share a partnership with Anushka. That'll give her confidence even today. No changes.

Gujarat Giants Women Playing 11: Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur 

Delhi Capitals Women Playing 11: Lizelle Lee(w), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani

 
 
Delhi, captained by Jemimah Rodrigues, has undergone a major transformation, boasting a revamped squad. With fresh faces and renewed energy, they will look to capitalize on this change and aim for their first-ever WPL title, after coming close in previous seasons. Rodrigues will be hoping her leadership and the team’s newfound confidence will drive them to success.
 
Gujarat, under the leadership of Ashleigh Gardner, will also be looking to build on their season-opening win and shake off the struggles of previous years. With an experienced and talented squad, Gardner will aim to instill a winning mentality, guiding the team to perform at their best. Both teams will be looking to make a statement and cement their position as serious contenders in this season of the WPL. Fans can expect a thrilling contest as both sides battle for crucial early points.  Check DC vs GG WPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here   
WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants broadcast details
Region / Country Live TV Broadcast Channels Live Streaming Platforms
India Star Sports Network Jio Hotstar app & website
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go app
Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports
United States Willow TV Via provider streaming apps with subscription
Canada Willow TV Linked provider streaming with subscription
South Africa SuperSport DStv streaming platforms
Global (Other Regions) Varies by local broadcasters Depends on regional OTT platforms

DC vs GG

WPL 2026 DC vs GG live scorecard

DC vs GG

WPL 2026 DC vs GG: Today's match live streaming and telecast details
 
When will the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG be played?
The DC vs GG WPL 2026 match will be played on Saturday, January 10.
 
What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG?
The WPL 2026 match between DC and GG will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
 
When will the toss for the DC vs GG WPL 2026 match take place?
The toss for the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG will take place at 7:00 pm IST.
 
When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG be bowled?
The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG will be bowled at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG in India?
The live telecast of the DC vs GG WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG in India?
The live streaming of the DC vs GG WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

