Women's Premier League 2026: DC vs GG playing 11, live time, streaming

Match 4 of the 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) will see Delhi Capitals (DC) face Gujarat Giants (GG) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 11. Both teams head into the match with different results in their opening fixtures. While Gujarat got a win against UP Warriorz, DC lost to defending champions Mumbai Indians, setting up an exciting clash between two sides eager to gain early momentum in the season. Delhi, captained by Jemimah Rodrigues, has undergone a major transformation, boasting a revamped squad. With fresh faces and renewed energy, they will look to capitalize on this change and aim for their first-ever WPL title, after coming close in previous seasons. Rodrigues will be hoping her leadership and the team's newfound confidence will drive them to success.

Gujarat, under the leadership of Ashleigh Gardner, will also be looking to build on their season-opening win and shake off the struggles of previous years. With an experienced and talented squad, Gardner will aim to instill a winning mentality, guiding the team to perform at their best. Both teams will be looking to make a statement and cement their position as serious contenders in this season of the WPL. Fans can expect a thrilling contest as both sides battle for crucial early points.

WPL 2026 DC vs GG: Playing 11

Gujarat Giants playing 11 (probable): Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney(w), Ashleigh Gardner(c), Anushka Sharma, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur

Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probable): Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues, Minnu Mani, Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Alana King, N Sree Charani, Taniya Bhatia, Nandani Sharma

DC vs GG: Head-to-head in WPL

Total matches: 5

GG won: 1

DC won: 4

No result: 0

WPL 2026 DC vs GG: Full squads

GG full squad for WPL 2026: Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney(w), Ashleigh Gardner(c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Kanika Ahuja, Yastika Bhatia, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kashvee Gautam, Anushka Sharma, Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Singh Thakur, Ayushi Soni, Shivani Singh, Happy Kumari

DC full squad for WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Laura Wolvaardt, Deeya Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Lizelle Lee (wk), Mamatha Madiwala, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Lucy Hamilton, Nandani Sharma

WPL 2026 DC vs GG: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG be played?

The DC vs GG WPL 2026 match will be played on Saturday, January 10.

What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG?

The WPL 2026 match between DC and GG will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

When will the toss for the DC vs GG WPL 2026 match take place?

The toss for the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG be bowled?

The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG will be bowled at 7.30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG in India?

The live telecast of the DC vs GG WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG in India?

The live streaming of the DC vs GG WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.