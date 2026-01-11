Baroda Cricket felicitates Rohit-Kohli in a unique fashion during 1st ODI

The opening batting duo of India, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, were felicitated by the Baroda Cricket Association during the mid-innings break of the first ODI against New Zealand at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

The brief felicitation ceremony drew widespread attention among cricket fans due to its light-hearted and unconventional execution. With Jay Shah and Mithun Manhas in attendance, the Baroda Cricket Association set up a cupboard featuring life-size stickers of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli becomes India's fifth-most capped ODI player; check full list As part of the ceremonial act, both players were asked to step inside the cupboard and were then theatrically revealed when their names were announced during the mid-innings interval, adding a humorous touch to the proceedings.

Historic occasion for Kotambi Stadium

The ODI between the India national cricket team and the New Zealand national cricket team marked a landmark moment for Kotambi Stadium, as it hosted its first-ever men’s 50-over international. A crowd of nearly 35,000 spectators packed the venue, eager to witness some of the biggest names in world cricket in action. The arrival of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli was met with massive enthusiasm, with fans turning out in large numbers to welcome the senior duo, who are widely seen as being in the final phase of their illustrious careers.

Tribute to ODI greats

With centres like Kotambi rarely hosting ODIs, the occasion carried added significance. The organisers appeared keen to make the most of the opportunity by honouring two batters who have shaped India’s ODI dominance over the past decade and a half, adding a celebratory feel to the contest.

Match status

On the field, India won the toss and chose to bowl on a sluggish Vadodara surface. New Zealand made a strong start through a century-plus opening stand between Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls, but India clawed back in the middle overs. Despite a classy knock from Daryl Mitchell, the visitors were restricted to a competitive but manageable 300/8 in 50 overs.