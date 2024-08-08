Business Standard
IND vs SL: Personnel changes will be made if needed, says Rohit post defeat

India tied the first game of the three-match ODI series before surrendering in the next two games

Rohit Sharma,Rohit

India captain Rohit Sharma accepted that his men weren't "brave enough consistently". (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Colombo
Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 8:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India captain Rohit Sharma accepted that his men weren't "brave enough consistently" while trying to counter spin-friendly conditions and hinted that he won't shy away from choosing personnel for specific conditions if it comes to that.
India tied the first game of the three-match ODI series before surrendering in the next two games with middle-order caving in against Sri Lanka's four-pronged spin attack.
"We need to think which players could play on these kind of tracks but you also need to give consistent chances as it's not easy to perform in one or two chances. It was a bad series and we need to accept it," Rohit made no bones about how it panned out for his team.
"We have to accept where all we made mistakes. We couldn't show more intent and aggression against spinners, and they put pressure relentlessly on us," the skipper said after his team were shot out for 138 in pursuit of 249 in the third ODI here on Wednesday.
What his team singularly lacked was individual plans from the players.
"It's about individual plans. We have had these issues in the past as well where the ball has spun a little bit. I can see the guys training hard in nets and they are trying to play different shots but we need to know how to keep momentum. We failed thrice. We should have won that first game which ended in a tie," he noted.
The genial captain in a polite yet firm manner indicated that players who could show adaptability in challenging conditions will be preferred.

"We know what the problems are. We will let players know this is what we want and if we have to be different in terms of choosing personnel, we will do that," the skipper was straight as an arrow in his message.
"I don't think we were brave enough throughout the entire series and hence we lagged behind throughout. We will address these issues," the skipper added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 8:57 AM IST

