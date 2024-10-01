Business Standard
Will India travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025? BCCI VP weighs in

India last played a cricket match in Pakistan during the 2005-06 bilateral series. The Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled to begin on February 19 and conclude on March 9.

India cricket team

India cricket team

Anish Kumar Kanpur
Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 9:54 AM IST

India's stance on whether to visit Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 remains unclear. BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla reiterated the board's earlier position, stating that no decision has been made yet.

While addressing the media, Shukla explained that the BCCI always seeks government approval for international tours and will follow the government's direction.

“No decision has been taken on it. But our policy is that for international tours, we always seek permission from the government. It’s up to the government to decide whether or not our team should go to any country,” Shukla told reporters on Monday at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

 

"Whatever the government decides, we will abide by it. The ICC has not given the BCCI any deadline to make a decision on India's stance regarding visiting Pakistan for the Champions Trophy," he added.
 

When did Pakistan last host an ICC tournament?

Pakistan is set to host an ICC tournament after 28 years. It last co-hosted the 1996 ODI World Cup with India and Sri Lanka. Although Pakistan was also scheduled to co-host the 2011 ODI World Cup, several teams refused to play in the country following the 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan team bus.

When did India last play in Pakistan?

India last played a cricket match in Pakistan during the 2005-06 bilateral series.

What happens if India refuses to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025?

According to media reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has floated the idea of moving India’s matches to the UAE if India declines to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

When will the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 take place?

The Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled to begin on February 19 and conclude on March 9.

Who won previous edition of Champions trophy?

Pakistan won the previous edition of Champions Trophy, when it defeated India in the final at the Oval, London.

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 9:54 AM IST

J&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVE
