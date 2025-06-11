Jaiswal to Pant: Full list of players with most sixes in WTC 2023-25 cycle

The 2023–25 cycle of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) has reached its endgame, with defending champions Australia taking on the South African side in the final at England’s iconic Lord’s ground starting Wednesday, June 11. The latest edition of the WTC has been one of the most competitive seasons compared with the previous two. In the WTC 2023–25 cycle, batters commanded the spotlight with their explosive batting styles in red-ball cricket—something no one would have expected a few years back. Now, batters take more risks and look to hit as many sixes as they can to put the opposition under pressure. Players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant from India, England’s Ben Stokes, and New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips are among those who gave playing aggressively in red-ball cricket a whole new meaning during the WTC 2023–25 cycle.
ALSO READ: SA vs AUS LIVE SCORE ICC WTC 2025 Final
But apart from them, who all have made it to the list of players with the most sixes in the ongoing WTC cycle? Take a look.
|Rank
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|HS
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
|YBK Jaiswal (IND)
|19
|36
|1798
|214*
|4
|10
|207
|39
|2
|GD Phillips (NZ)
|14
|25
|676
|87
|0
|4
|65
|24
|3
|BA Stokes (ENG)
|18
|32
|1007
|155
|1
|7
|93
|24
|4
|PHKD Mendis (SL)
|11
|20
|1123
|182*
|5
|3
|116
|23
|5
|RR Pant (IND)
|10
|19
|677
|109
|1
|4
|74
|18
|6
|Shubman Gill (IND)
|16
|29
|972
|119*
|3
|3
|102
|18
|7
|RG Sharma (IND)
|17
|31
|864
|131
|3
|4
|103
|18
|8
|HC Brook (ENG)
|17
|29
|1463
|317
|4
|7
|144
|17
|9
|DG Bedingham (SA)
|12
|21
|645
|110
|1
|3
|73
|16
|10
|JL Smith (ENG)
|9
|15
|637
|111
|1
|4
|63
|15
|11
|TG Southee (NZ)
|13
|22
|269
|65
|0
|1
|18
|15
|12
|MR Marsh (AUS)
|14
|25
|823
|118
|1
|6
|110
|15
|13
|MJ Santner (NZ)
|6
|11
|300
|76
|0
|2
|29
|14
|14
|DM de Silva (SL)
|13
|24
|1065
|122
|3
|8
|129
|13
|15
|TM Head (AUS)
|19
|34
|1177
|152
|3
|5
|151
|13
|16
|RA Jadeja (IND)
|15
|22
|664
|112
|1
|4
|55
|12
|17
|DJ Mitchell (NZ)
|13
|25
|743
|84
|0
|6
|72
|12
|18
|R Ravindra (NZ)
|12
|24
|984
|240
|2
|4
|103
|11
|19
|TA Blundell (NZ)
|14
|26
|480
|115
|1
|1
|50
|11
|20
|PJ Cummins (AUS)
|17
|28
|516
|64*
|0
|1
|50
|11
Yashasvi Jaiswal (India) – 39 sixes
Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal lit up the WTC cycle with his fearless approach. In just 19 Tests, he smashed 39 sixes, proving that aggression and consistency could go hand in hand. He tallied 1,798 runs, including a career-best 214*, and averaged over 52—remarkable numbers for someone so early in his international career.
Also Read
Glenn Phillips (New Zealand) – 24 sixes
Glenn Phillips may not have been a widely known Test star, but his bold batting made a strong impression. Across 14 Tests, he hit 24 sixes, adding muscle to New Zealand’s middle order. With 676 runs at a strike rate above 76, Phillips showed he wasn't afraid to take on the bowlers and shift momentum in tricky situations.
Ben Stokes (England) – 24 sixes
It came as no surprise that Ben Stokes featured among the top six-hitters. England’s captain and fiery all-rounder cracked 24 sixes during the cycle. In 18 Tests, he scored 1,007 runs, frequently rising to the occasion in pressure moments—a hallmark of his resilient leadership.
Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka) – 23 sixes
Kusal Mendis quietly had one of the most consistent campaigns in this WTC cycle. In 11 Tests, he cleared the ropes 23 times, blending elegance with controlled aggression. His 1,123 runs at an average of 62.38 made him a cornerstone of Sri Lanka’s batting line-up.
Rishabh Pant (India) – 18 sixes
Returning from a long injury break, Rishabh Pant didn’t miss a beat. In 10 Tests, he struck 18 sixes, backing his natural attacking instincts. With 677 runs at nearly 38, Pant once again brought flair and unpredictability to India’s middle order, proving his importance in the red-ball setup.