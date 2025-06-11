Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 03:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Jaiswal to Pant: Full list of players with most sixes in WTC 2023-25 cycle

Jaiswal to Pant: Full list of players with most sixes in WTC 2023-25 cycle

Returning from a long injury break, Rishabh Pant didn't miss a beat. In 10 Tests, he struck 18 sixes, backing his natural attacking instincts

Jaiswal and Pant

Jaiswal and Pant (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 3:19 PM IST
The 2023–25 cycle of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) has reached its endgame, with defending champions Australia taking on the South African side in the final at England’s iconic Lord’s ground starting Wednesday, June 11. The latest edition of the WTC has been one of the most competitive seasons compared with the previous two. In the WTC 2023–25 cycle, batters commanded the spotlight with their explosive batting styles in red-ball cricket—something no one would have expected a few years back. Now, batters take more risks and look to hit as many sixes as they can to put the opposition under pressure. Players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant from India, England’s Ben Stokes, and New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips are among those who gave playing aggressively in red-ball cricket a whole new meaning during the WTC 2023–25 cycle. 
 
 
But apart from them, who all have made it to the list of players with the most sixes in the ongoing WTC cycle? Take a look. 
Rank Player Mat Inns Runs HS 100 50 4s 6s
1 YBK Jaiswal (IND) 19 36 1798 214* 4 10 207 39
2 GD Phillips (NZ) 14 25 676 87 0 4 65 24
3 BA Stokes (ENG) 18 32 1007 155 1 7 93 24
4 PHKD Mendis (SL) 11 20 1123 182* 5 3 116 23
5 RR Pant (IND) 10 19 677 109 1 4 74 18
6 Shubman Gill (IND) 16 29 972 119* 3 3 102 18
7 RG Sharma (IND) 17 31 864 131 3 4 103 18
8 HC Brook (ENG) 17 29 1463 317 4 7 144 17
9 DG Bedingham (SA) 12 21 645 110 1 3 73 16
10 JL Smith (ENG) 9 15 637 111 1 4 63 15
11 TG Southee (NZ) 13 22 269 65 0 1 18 15
12 MR Marsh (AUS) 14 25 823 118 1 6 110 15
13 MJ Santner (NZ) 6 11 300 76 0 2 29 14
14 DM de Silva (SL) 13 24 1065 122 3 8 129 13
15 TM Head (AUS) 19 34 1177 152 3 5 151 13
16 RA Jadeja (IND) 15 22 664 112 1 4 55 12
17 DJ Mitchell (NZ) 13 25 743 84 0 6 72 12
18 R Ravindra (NZ) 12 24 984 240 2 4 103 11
19 TA Blundell (NZ) 14 26 480 115 1 1 50 11
20 PJ Cummins (AUS) 17 28 516 64* 0 1 50 11
 
Yashasvi Jaiswal (India) – 39 sixes 
Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal lit up the WTC cycle with his fearless approach. In just 19 Tests, he smashed 39 sixes, proving that aggression and consistency could go hand in hand. He tallied 1,798 runs, including a career-best 214*, and averaged over 52—remarkable numbers for someone so early in his international career.

Also Read

SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 final live updates and scorecard

SA vs AUS LIVE SCORE ICC WTC 2025 Final: South Africa win the toss, opt to field first at Lord's

SA vs AUS Head-to-Head in Tests

ICC WTC 2025 Final: SA vs AUS head-to-head, London weather, toss stats

ICC WTC 2025 Final SA vs AUS Broadcast Details

ICC WTC 2025 Final SA vs AUS Streaming: Where to watch match today?

Pitch Report for SA vs AUS

ICC WTC 2025 Final: SA vs AUS pitch report, Lord's stadium key stats

SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 final playing 11

ICC WTC 2025 Final: SA vs AUS live time, date, venue and live streaming

 
Glenn Phillips (New Zealand) – 24 sixes 
Glenn Phillips may not have been a widely known Test star, but his bold batting made a strong impression. Across 14 Tests, he hit 24 sixes, adding muscle to New Zealand’s middle order. With 676 runs at a strike rate above 76, Phillips showed he wasn't afraid to take on the bowlers and shift momentum in tricky situations.
 
Ben Stokes (England) – 24 sixes 
It came as no surprise that Ben Stokes featured among the top six-hitters. England’s captain and fiery all-rounder cracked 24 sixes during the cycle. In 18 Tests, he scored 1,007 runs, frequently rising to the occasion in pressure moments—a hallmark of his resilient leadership.
 
Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka) – 23 sixes 
Kusal Mendis quietly had one of the most consistent campaigns in this WTC cycle. In 11 Tests, he cleared the ropes 23 times, blending elegance with controlled aggression. His 1,123 runs at an average of 62.38 made him a cornerstone of Sri Lanka’s batting line-up.
 
Rishabh Pant (India) – 18 sixes 
Returning from a long injury break, Rishabh Pant didn’t miss a beat. In 10 Tests, he struck 18 sixes, backing his natural attacking instincts. With 677 runs at nearly 38, Pant once again brought flair and unpredictability to India’s middle order, proving his importance in the red-ball setup.

More From This Section

Nicholas Pooran

Pooran appointed as captain of MLC team MI New York a day after retirement

Ben Duckett

Ben Duckett's 84 helps England seal T20 series sweep over Windies

Australia vs South Africa playing 11

ICC WTC 2025 Final: Australia vs South Africa playing 11, player matchups

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer's Mumbai Falcons to face Maratha Royals in Mumbai T20 final

Eddie Jack

England include teenage star Eddie Jack in Test squad training camp

Topics : ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleKashmir Tourism CrisisLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon