BCCI officials, state association reps convene ahead of domestic season

The BCCI office bearers including secretary Jay Shah and representatives of the state associations met here on Monday for an informal meeting to "exchange ideas" and discuss the revamped domestic cricket structure.

India's domestic season 2024-25 will begin with the Duleep Trophy on September 5 followed by the Irani Cup and then the Ranji Trophy, which has been split into two halves for the first time.

This has been done to counter inclement weather during winter season in the north and give players more time for rest and recovery between matches.

In the meeting held here at the BCCI headquarters at the Wankhede Stadium, the board also sought feedback from the state associations on the new format.

The new format has been implemented on the recommendations of National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman, India head coach Rahul Dravid, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and skipper Rohit Sharma. The BCCI aims to review the same after one year.

"The meeting highlighted the commendable efforts of the state associations in executing the busiest cricket season of 2023-24, which featured the World Cup 2023, IPL, WPL along with various international bilateral series and a full domestic cricket season," said a release from the board.

The state associations were urged to do more for the players in the coming season while they were updated on the development of the new Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and the establishment of indoor academies in the northeastern states, Patna, and Jammu.

"It is always good to exchange views on Indian cricket with our key stakeholders the member state associations. It was a constructive dialogue on issues that concern Indian cricket and I am pleased with the contributions from the state associations," Shah was quoted as saying in the release.

"The new NCA in Bengaluru and the multiple indoor academies in the northeastern states of the country are extremely close to our heart," he added.