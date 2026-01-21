India vs New Zealand 1st T20: Nagpur pitch report, key stadium stats

India and New Zealand clash in the first T20I of their five-match series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur today, a game that serves as India’s final dress rehearsal before the T20 World Cup.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav walks into the series carrying contrasting narratives — outstanding results as captain but worrying returns with the bat. India have won 18 of their last 25 T20Is under him, driven largely by Abhishek Sharma's blazing powerplay starts and Varun Chakravarthy's middle-overs mastery. Yet, Suryakumar's personal slump — only 218 runs in 19 matches in 2025 without a single fifty — remains a concern. The pressure of playing at home, with expectations of becoming the first team to defend a T20 World Cup title, will weigh heavily on him.

New Zealand arrive high on confidence after a historic year in India, including a Test whitewash and their first bilateral ODI series win here. In T20Is too, they have been solid, winning 13 of 21 games since the last World Cup. With Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Jacob Duffy, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips — plus the retention of Kristian Clarke — they pose a serious challenge. India, boosted by the return of Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy, will look to strike first in Nagpur.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20: Vidarbha Cricket Association, Nagpur pitch report

The pitch at the Vidarbha Cricket Association, Nagpur, is expected to be flat and batting-friendly, offering true bounce that suits strokeplay and is likely to support a high total first up. Early pace bowlers might get minimal assistance, but as the game progresses, spinners could extract slight turn. Conditions favour batsmen, so a strong score is likely, with runs on offer through the innings.

India vs New Zealand: Head-to-head stats in T20s in Nagpur

India and New Zealand have played just one T20 match against each other at the Vidarbha Cricket Association in Nagpur, back in 2016. New Zealand beat India by 47 runs in that match.

India T20 record at Vidarbha Cricket Association in Nagpur

India has so far played five T20I matches at this venue, out of which they have won four and lost one. Their only loss came agiants New Zealand in 2016.

New Zealand T20 record at Vidarbha Cricket Association in Nagpur

New Zealand have played just one T20I match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association in Nagpur. The match was against India, and they emerged victorious by 47 runs.

Most recent T20 match in Nagpur

The last T20 match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association in Nagpur was played in September 2023 between India and Australia. It was a rain-curtailed match reduced to eight overs a side. Batting first, Australia posted 90 runs for the loss of five wickets. In reply, India chased down the target with six wickets and four balls to spare.

Key T20 stats of Nagpur Stadium