DC vs MI live streaming: Where to watch today's WPL 2026 match live?

Delhi Capitals Women (DC W) will face Mumbai Indians Women (MI W) in Match 13 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, scheduled for Tuesday, January 20, at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

DC W, led by Jemimah Rodrigues, are currently at the bottom of the points table, having won just one out of their four games. Their only victory came against UP Warriorz, while their most recent loss was an eight-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

ALSO READ: WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians sign Vaishnavi Sharma as G Kamalini's replacement On the other hand, Mumbai Indians Women (MI W) have had a mixed start to the tournament with two wins and three losses in their five outings. Despite their relatively even record, MI W are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive defeats to UP Warriorz.

WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians broadcast details Region / Country Live TV Broadcast Channels Live Streaming Platforms India Star Sports Network Jio Hotstar app & website United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go app Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports United States Willow TV Via provider streaming apps with subscription Canada Willow TV Linked provider streaming with subscription South Africa SuperSport DStv streaming platforms Global (Other Regions) Varies by local broadcasters Depends on regional OTT platforms WPL 2026 DC vs MI: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details Both teams will be eager to turn their fortunes around and claim vital points in this crucial encounter as they aim to stay competitive in the ongoing WPL 2026 season.

When will the WPL 2026 match between DC and MI be played?

The DC vs MI WPL 2026 match will be played on Tuesday, January 20.

What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between DC and MI?

The WPL 2026 match between DC and MI will be played at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara.

When will the toss for the DC vs MI WPL 2026 match take place?

The toss for the WPL 2026 match between DC and MI will take place at 7:00 pm IST.

When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between DC and MI be bowled?

The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between DC and MI will be bowled at 7:30 pm IST.

