Home / Cricket / News / DC vs MI live streaming: Where to watch today's WPL 2026 match live?

DC W, led by Jemimah Rodrigues, are currently at the bottom of the points table, having won just one out of their four games.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 6:03 PM IST

Delhi Capitals Women (DC W) will face Mumbai Indians Women (MI W) in Match 13 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, scheduled for Tuesday, January 20, at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.
 
DC W, led by Jemimah Rodrigues, are currently at the bottom of the points table, having won just one out of their four games. Their only victory came against UP Warriorz, while their most recent loss was an eight-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
 
On the other hand, Mumbai Indians Women (MI W) have had a mixed start to the tournament with two wins and three losses in their five outings. Despite their relatively even record, MI W are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive defeats to UP Warriorz. 
 
 
Both teams will be eager to turn their fortunes around and claim vital points in this crucial encounter as they aim to stay competitive in the ongoing WPL 2026 season. 
WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians broadcast details
Region / Country Live TV Broadcast Channels Live Streaming Platforms
India Star Sports Network Jio Hotstar app & website
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go app
Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports
United States Willow TV Via provider streaming apps with subscription
Canada Willow TV Linked provider streaming with subscription
South Africa SuperSport DStv streaming platforms
Global (Other Regions) Varies by local broadcasters Depends on regional OTT platforms
 
When will the WPL 2026 match between DC and MI be played?
 
The DC vs MI WPL 2026 match will be played on Tuesday, January 20.
 
What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between DC and MI?
 
The WPL 2026 match between DC and MI will be played at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara.
 
When will the toss for the DC vs MI WPL 2026 match take place?
 
The toss for the WPL 2026 match between DC and MI will take place at 7:00 pm IST.
 
When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between DC and MI be bowled?
 
The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between DC and MI will be bowled at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between DC and MI in India?
 
The live telecast of the DC vs MI WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between DC and MI in India?
 
The live streaming of the DC vs MI WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
 

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 6:03 PM IST

