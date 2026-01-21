Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 06:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / India vs New Zealand live streaming: Where to watch 1st T20I match today?

New Zealand will look to convert their ODI form in T20Is against India, while the hosts aim for a comeback

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 6:23 PM IST

India begin their five-match T20I series against New Zealand at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur today, a crucial series for the preparations for the T20 World Cup 2026 in February-March.  Check India vs New Zealand 1st T20I live score, match updates and full scorecard here
 
The spotlight will be on team balance and the batting order. Suryakumar Yadav’s position remains a talking point — whether he stays at No. 4 or moves back to his preferred No. 3. Tilak Varma’s abdominal surgery has opened the door for Shreyas Iyer, whose skill against spin makes him a strong candidate for No. 4, potentially freeing Suryakumar to move up. Alternatively, in-form Ishan Kishan could be promoted, though he is less effective outside the Powerplay.
 
 
India receive a major boost with the return of Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah. Pandya restores balance, giving the team flexibility to pick an extra specialist, while Bumrah anchors the pace attack. Varun Chakravarthy, India’s biggest X-factor, is expected to bowl between overs seven and 15 — a phase where he often flips games. With Kuldeep Yadav slightly off colour, Varun’s role becomes even more critical.
 
New Zealand, fresh from success in India, will rely on Jacob Duffy’s pace, Santner’s control, and the firepower of Mitchell and Phillips. Kristian Clarke staying back strengthens their bowling unit, making this a keenly contested opener in Nagpur.
 
But how can you watch this highly anticipated match between the two cricketing giants globally?

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 broadcasting details
Country / Region TV Live Telecast Live Streaming Platform
India Star Sports Network JioHotstar
USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV App / Website
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go / NOW
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now / Sky Go
Australia Fox Sports / Channel 7 Kayo Sports
Middle East BeIN Sports BeIN Connect
Africa SuperSport SuperSport App
Europe (Selected) Local Sports Channels YuppTV

India vs New Zealand today’s T20 match live streaming and telecast details

When will India vs New Zealand 1st T20 take place?
 
The first match of the five-match series between India and New Zealand will take place on Wednesday (January 21).
 
What will be the venue of India vs New Zealand 1st T20?
 
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur will host the India vs New Zealand first T20 match on January 21.
 
What is India vs New Zealand 1st T20 live toss time? 
The toss for the first T20 match between India and New Zealand will take place at 6.30 pm IST.
 
What is the live match time for India vs New Zealand 1st T20 match? 
The India vs New Zealand 1st T20 live match will begin at 7 pm IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of India vs New Zealand 1st T20 match in India? 
The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 1st T20 match in India? 
Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 1st T20 match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

