Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / India vs New Zealand 1st Test playing 11, live toss time and streaming

India vs New Zealand 1st Test playing 11, live toss time and streaming

Led by Tom Latham, New Zealand will be hoping to get their first away Test series win in three years. However, they are up against a formidable Indian side, who haven't lost at home since 2012.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test

India vs New Zealand 1st Test

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 4:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The attention shifts from T20 cricket to red-ball cricket as India take on New Zealand in the 1st Test match at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from October 16. The venue is set to host its first Test match in almost two and a half years.

Led by Tom Latham, New Zealand will be hoping to get their first away Test series win in three years. However, they are up against a formidable Indian side, who last failed to win a home Test series back in 2012 against England. With the stage set, fans are expected to see a tight battle between the two sides in Bengaluru.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Playing 11

India Playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand Playing 11 (probable): Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke

India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head in Tests

More From This Section

BCCI

BCCI scraps Impact Player rule for domestic T20s after retaining it for IPL

Shan Masood

Shan Masood, head coach Gillespie's selection powers curtailed by new panel

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

PCB show causes Fakhar Zaman after batter comes out in support of Babar

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test playing 11, live telecast and streaming

ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Full schedule

ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024: Full schedule and Indian squad


Fans won't be far off if they are predicting a draw in the 1st Test as these two sides are known to have neck-and-neck battles over the years. While India have the majority of wins (22) in the 62 matches they have played against the Kiwis, 27 matches have ended either in a draw or with no result. New Zealand have only won 13 matches against India in Tests.

Total Matches: 62
India Won: 22
New Zealand Won: 13
Draw: 27

India vs New Zealand Test Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

New Zealand: Tom Latham (C), Tom Blundell (WK), Michael Bracewell (1st Test only), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi (2nd and 3rd Test only), Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young

India vs New Zealand 1st Test live telecast and streaming details


When will the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match take place?
The India vs New Zealand 1st Test match will be held on Wednesday, October 16.

At what time will the India vs New Zealand 1st Test live toss take place on October 16?
The live toss for the India vs New Zealand 1st Test will take place at 9:00 AM IST.

At what time will the live match between India vs New Zealand 1st Test start on October 16?
The India vs New Zealand 1st Test on October 16 will begin at 9:30 AM IST in Bengaluru.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match in India?
The live telecast of the 1st Test match between India and New Zealand will be available on the Sports 18 network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match in India?
The live streaming of the 1st Test match between India and New Zealand will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Also Read

Ben Sears

IND vs NZ: New Zealand pacer Ben Sears ruled out of Test series with injury

Virat Kohli

IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Kohli, Rohit eye consistent run in Bengaluru for India

Rachin Ravindra vs SA in Tests

IND vs NZ: New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra ready for 'home' Test in Bengaluru

India's captain Virat Kohli, right, celebrates Jasprit Bumrah, left, after Bumrah got the wicket of Australia's Shaun Marsh during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia in Melbourne | AP/PTI

IND vs NZ: Jasprit Bumrah named India vice-captain for Test series

IND vs NZ Test series

India vs New Zealand Test series full schedule, venues, timings, streaming

Topics : India vs New Zealand Test Cricket India cricket team New Zealand cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 4:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon