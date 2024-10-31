Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Playing 11, live toss time, live streaming

India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Playing 11, live toss time, live streaming

With questions hanging over India's Playing 11, a spotlight shines on whether Jasprit Bumrah will be rested to manage his workload

India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Playing 11

India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Playing 11

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, is preparing to defend its honour as it faces New Zealand in the third and final Test at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, starting November 1. With an 18-series winning streak shattered and a daunting 2-0 series deficit, India now fights to avoid its first-ever clean sweep in a home Test series.
 
With questions hanging over India's Playing 11, a spotlight shines on whether Jasprit Bumrah will be rested to manage his workload. After suffering their first home series defeat in over a decade, India needs a victory to stay in the running for a World Test Championship final berth at Lord’s in June.
 
 
India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Playing 11
 
India Playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul/Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav/Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj/Akash Deep.

More From This Section

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

Gary Kirsten broke his contract with PCB and made some breaches: Naqvi

Women's Premier League

WPL: England's Danielle Wyatt-Hodge joins Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Australia cricket team

Cricket Australia extends coach Andrew McDonald's contract till 2027

Pat Cummins, Australia cricket team

Test series win vs India one big thing that I want to tick off: Cummins

Matthew Wade

Retirement thought hit me after we lost to India in T20 WC: Matthew Wade

 
New Zealand Playing 11 (probable): Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke
 
As the 2023-25 cycle enters its crucial stages, India must win four of their remaining six Tests to keep their World Test Championship ambitions alive. The Wankhede pitch is expected to be a fierce turner, demanding resilience and technique from India’s batters, who were exposed by New Zealand's spinners on Pune’s rank turner. Scores of 46, 156, and 245 have cast a shadow on India’s batting prowess, with a tough Australian tour looming on the horizon.
 
Head coach Gautam Gambhir’s words echo the urgency in the dressing room: “I'm not going to sugarcoat it; it is hurting. That hurt should make us better. This position isn’t a setback but a stepping stone,” he asserted. “If we have results like Kanpur, we might as well take these losses in stride and push forward.”
 
While veterans Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja anchor the team, the balance may well depend on emerging stars Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill sharing the workload. The Wankhede showdown promises not only to test India’s resilience but also to reveal the depth of their Playing 11 as they battle for redemption.
 
India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head in Tests
 
  • Total Matches: 64
  • India Won: 22
  • New Zealand Won: 15
  • Draw: 27
 
India vs New Zealand Test Squads
 
India squad for 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar.
 
New Zealand squad for 3rd Test: Tom Latham (C), Tom Blundell (WK), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.
 

India vs New Zealand 3rd Test live toss time, live streaming and telecast

 
When will the India vs New Zealand 3rd Test match take place?
 
The India vs New Zealand 3rd Test match will begin on Friday, November 1.
 
At what time will the IND vs NZ 3rd Test live toss take place on November 1?
 
The live toss for the India vs New Zealand 3rd Test will take place at 9:00 AM IST.
 
At what time will the live match between India vs New Zealand 3rd Test start on November 1?
 
The India vs New Zealand 3rd Test on November 1 will begin at 9:30 AM IST in Mumbai.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the IND vs NZ 3rd Test match in India?
 
The live telecast of the 3rd Test match between India and New Zealand will be available on the Sports 18 network in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs NZ 3rd Test match in India?
 
The live streaming of the 3rd Test match between India and New Zealand will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.
   

Also Read

India vs New Zealand 3rd Test

India vs New Zealand 3rd Test pitch report, Wankhede Stadium key stats

Harshit Rana

IND vs NZ: Harshit Rana to join Indian squad in Mumbai ahead of third Test

Kane Williamson

India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson to miss third Test in Mumbai

Mitchell Santner

Panesar to Hartley: Top five overseas spinners who shook India at home

Gautam Gambhir, Gautam

Gambhir's concern as India face transition with limited bowling options

Topics : India vs New Zealand India cricket team New Zealand cricket team ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket India New Zealand Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon