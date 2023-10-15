India vs Pakistan WC match: Disney+ Hotstar sets new viewership record

Disney+ Hotstar viewership hit a new record on Saturday as 3.5 crore viewers were glued to the Over the Top (OTT) platform to watch India face Pakistan in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

It beat JioCinema's record of 3.2 crore viewers who had logged in to watch the Indian Premier League final 2023, which was played between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

"As the cricketing rivalries continue, we'll continue to honour our commitment towards delivering an unmatched viewing experience to all our users. We look forward to many more such experiences as the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup unfolds," Sajith Sivanandan, head of Disney+ Hotstar India, said in its release.

Disney+ Hotstar has the exclusive broadcast and media rights for both linear and digital platforms for the ICC Cricket World Cup.

The company also said in its release that the match on Saturday was a watershed moment for the platform and for digital sports viewership across the country.

"Asia Cup 2023 has already garnered an overwhelming response from fans, with 2.8 crore viewers for the India vs Pakistan match and 2.1 crore viewers for India vs Sri Lanka."

Prior to the India-Pakistan match in the Asia Cup, Disney+ Hotstar saw its viewership hit a high of 2.53 crore during the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand.

PVR-INOX also screened the match in more than 40 cities across the country, which include cities like Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Jaipur, Indore, Vadodara, Surat, Guwahati, Goa, Nagpur, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Trivandrum.

"We have been innovating with our content offerings, and the screening of World Cup matches is a significant milestone in this endeavour. This initiative is dedicated to our beloved patrons, and we are confident they will come to our multiplexes to experience the thrill of the sport," Gautam Dutta, co-CEO of PVR-INOX, said in its release.