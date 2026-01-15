Who is Henil Patel? 18-year old bowler to take fifer in U19 World Cup 2026
Patel struck early, claiming the first wicket of the tournament on the third delivery of the second over.
#TeamIndia’s fast bowler, Henil Patel, bags the opening wicket! ????#USA’s Amrinder Gill gets done by the bounce and edges it straight to the fielder. ☝️#ICCMensU19WC | #INDvUSA ???? LIVE NOW ➡️ https://t.co/RdmIHbr8CB pic.twitter.com/bJZA39yBRh— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 15, 2026
Henil Dilipbhai Patel, born on February 27, 2007, in Valsad, Gujarat, hails from the same cricketing heritage that produced greats like Jasprit Bumrah. A right-arm medium-fast bowler, Henil’s cricketing journey began at local clubs in Ahmedabad, before progressing through the ranks of the Gujarat Under-19 and Under-23 teams.
His innate ability to generate bounce and late swing on the ball made him a standout performer in domestic cricket. This exceptional talent eventually earned him a spot in the India A U-19 team, which led to his selection for the main squad in the World Cup.
First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 3:49 PM IST