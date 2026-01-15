Who is Henil Patel? 18-year old bowler to take fifer in U19 World Cup 2026

As the Indian Under-19 cricket team kicked off their U-19 World Cup campaign against the USA in Zimbabwe on Thursday, pacer Henil Patel stole the show. He bagged a remarkable five-wicket haul in the first innings, helping his side bowl out the USA for just 107 in 35 overs.

#TeamIndia ’s fast bowler, Henil Patel, bags the opening wicket! ???? #USA ’s Amrinder Gill gets done by the bounce and edges it straight to the fielder. ☝️ #ICCMensU19WC | #INDvUSA ???? LIVE NOW ➡️ https://t.co/RdmIHbr8CB pic.twitter.com/bJZA39yBRh

Patel continued his impressive spell by removing top-order batters Arjun Mahesh and skipper Mahesh Srivastava, triggering a collapse in the USA's batting lineup. With solid support from the other bowlers and excellent fielding, it was a dominant performance with the ball for India. Having set the USA a low total, India will now look to chase down the 108-run target quickly and efficiently.

Henil Dilipbhai Patel, born on February 27, 2007, in Valsad, Gujarat, hails from the same cricketing heritage that produced greats like Jasprit Bumrah. A right-arm medium-fast bowler, Henil’s cricketing journey began at local clubs in Ahmedabad, before progressing through the ranks of the Gujarat Under-19 and Under-23 teams.

His innate ability to generate bounce and late swing on the ball made him a standout performer in domestic cricket. This exceptional talent eventually earned him a spot in the India A U-19 team, which led to his selection for the main squad in the World Cup.