IPL 2023 Points table: Gujarat jumps to 2nd after win over Mumbai Indians

It was the fifth win for Gujarat Titans in seven matches. Chennai Super Kings is currently holding the top spot with five wins as well, but their run rate is a little better than Gujarat Titans.



It was the second consecutive loss for Mumbai Indians and the fourth in seven matches. Mumbai Indians are currently at the seventh position with six points. The road to playoffs has become a little complicated and they need to win the next five matches out of 7 to secure their position in the playoffs.



After Chennai and Gujarat, Rajasthan has secured the third position followed by Lucknow, Bangalore and Punjab with eight points each.



Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Delhi are at the bottom of the points table with four points each.

Gujarat Titans clinched the second spot in IPL 2023 points table after defeating Mumbai Indians by 55 runs on Tuesday. The match was played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.