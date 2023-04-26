close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IPL 2023 Points table: Gujarat jumps to 2nd after win over Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans is leading at the second spot after winning their last match against Mumbai Indians by 55 runs, and Rashid Khan from GT also won their purple cap

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
David Miller and Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans celebrate after winning their IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 cricket match against Rajasthan Royals, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata (Photo: PTI)

David Miller and Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 3:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Gujarat Titans clinched the second spot in IPL 2023 points table after defeating Mumbai Indians by 55 runs on Tuesday. The match was played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
It was the fifth win for Gujarat Titans in seven matches. Chennai Super Kings is currently holding the top spot with five wins as well, but their run rate is a little better than Gujarat Titans.

It was the second consecutive loss for Mumbai Indians and the fourth in seven matches. Mumbai Indians are currently at the seventh position with six points. The road to playoffs has become a little complicated and they need to win the next five matches out of 7 to secure their position in the playoffs.

After Chennai and Gujarat, Rajasthan has secured the third position followed by Lucknow, Bangalore and Punjab with eight points each.

Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Delhi are at the bottom of the points table with four points each. 

Orange Cap Holder

IPL has covered half of its journey and players have shown their full enthusiasm. It is likely that after this long journey, players might have become tired. Now it will be interesting to watch who can still continue their top performance and ends up being a top performer of the season.
Currently, Faf Du Plessis is leading the orange cap race and has scored 405 runs in seven matches. Check the list of the top five players in the list.
  • Faf Du Plessis (RCB) - 405 runs in 7 matches
  • Devon Conway (CSK) - 314 runs in 7 matches
  • David Warner (DC) - 306 runs in 7 matches
  • Shubman Gill (GT) - 284 runs in 7 matches
  • Virat Kohli (RCB) - 279 runs in 7 matches

Purple Cap holder

The case with the purple cap is also becoming interesting with each match. Check out who holds the purple cap after the half-journey of IPL 2023.
  • Rashid Khan (GT) - 14 wickets in 7 matches
  • Mohammed Siraj (RCB) -13 wickets in 7 matches
  • Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) - 13 wickets in 7 matches
  • Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 12 wickets in 7 matches
  • Tushar Deshpande (CSK) - 12 wickets in 7 matches

Also Read

IPL 2023 Points Table: Orange cap and purple cap holders - Full update here

IPL Points Table 2023: CSK jumps to 6th spot, defeats LSG by 12 runs

Mumbai Indians look to sort bowling woes in clash against Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya meets Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of Sri Lanka series

IPL 2023: Updated squad list of all teams after the mini-auction in Kochi

GT vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023: Afghan spinners land 55 run win for Gujarat

IPL 2023 GT vs MI preview: Mumbai in Ahmedabad to take on in-form Titans

Mumbai Indians look to sort bowling woes in clash against Gujarat Titans

IPL 2023 Highlights: Chennai win big against Kolkata, Bangalore beat Royals

IPL 2023 Highlights: Arshdeep wins it for Punjab, Mohit Sharma for Gujarat

Topics : IPL Gujarat Titans Chennai Super Kings

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 4:16 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Poonawalla Fincorp Q4 profit up double at Rs 181 cr, AUM grows 37%

Poonawalla Fincorp
2 min read

Badal will be remembered strengthening Indian democracy: Arunachal CM

Parkash Singh Badal
1 min read

Supply side problems adding to inflation, govt monitoring continuously: FM

Nirmala Sitharaman
4 min read

India unlikely to look at Russia as secure friend: Congressman Ro Khanna

Congressman Ro Khanna
3 min read

Vice President criticises Sonia Gandhi over her "enforced silence" remarks

Congress Working President Sonia Gandhi
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Perfect timing: Rahane forces his way into India's squad for WTC Final 2023

Ajinkya Rahane back in the Indian Test team for World Test Championship. Photo: Sportzpics
3 min read

GT vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023: Afghan spinners land 55 run win for Gujarat

Afghan spinners Noor Ahmad and Rashid Khan with Gujarat Titans teammates. Photo: Sportzpics
3 min read

Jerseys, sippers, coffee mugs: Fans bat for IPL-themed merchandise

PBKS vs RCB, RCB vs PBKS, ipl 2023, PBKS vs RCB live score, PBKS vs RCB live blog, PBKS vs RCB live updates, ipl 2023 live score, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, PBKS vs RCB today match live score, ipl 2023 today match live sc
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon