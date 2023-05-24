close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IPL 2023: CSK vs GT match sets record for highest-ever digital viewership

The record was previously held by the IPL match between CSK and RCB on April 17

BS Web Team New Delhi
GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023. Photo: Sportzpics

Photo: Sportzpics

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 12:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai clocked a record viewership on JioCinema on Tuesday.
"The final over of the second innings of the match witnessed a concurrent viewership of a staggering 250 million on JioCinema which is now a world record for the most number of concurrent viewers," the company said in a release.

This record was previously held by the match between CSK and Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB) on April 17 with a concurrent viewership of 240 million, the company added.
In the current season of IPL, the total video views on JioCinema have already crossed 13 billion video views, setting a world record. The average streaming time per match per viewer has also zoomed past 60 minutes.

On Tuesday, CSK qualified for the finals of IPL 2023 after defeating GT by 15 runs. This will be CSK's tenth final.
Sent in to bat, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored with a 44-ball 60 as Chennai Super Kings posted a competitive 172 for seven.

Also Read

IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG preview: Homecoming for Dhoni, faces in-form Lucknow

JioCinema, Voot merger in final stages; may be announced by May-end: Report

IPL 2023 Highlights: Mumbai create history in 1000th game, PBKS go past CSK

IPL 2023 RCB vs CSK preview: It's Dhoni vs Virat as Chennai travel up north

CSK vs DC Highlights, IPL 2023: Chahar, Pathirana shine in Chennai's win

Moeen Ali praises Dhoni, explains what separates him from other captains

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Highlights: Jadeja, Gaikwad guide Chennai to finale

IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Confident Gujarat aim 4-0 against CSK, spot in final

IPL 2023 qualifier 1: CSK will face off against GT at Chennai today

Virat Kohli crosses 600 run milestone in single IPL season for 3rd time


In reply, GT was all out for 157 in 20 overs.
Shubman Gill (42) looked in good touch, but none of the other batters could get going. In the end, Rashid Khan (30) made a late attempt before losing his wicket.

Defending champions, GT, will get another chance to reach the final as they play the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad on Friday.
Topics : MS Dhoni Indian Premier League CSK Gujarat Titans BS Web Reports IPL sports Cricket Reliance Jio

First Published: May 24 2023 | 12:54 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Microsoft Bing to be ChatGPT's default search engine for relevant responses

bing, edge, skype, Microsoft
2 min read

Trump lawyers seek meet with Garland as Mar-a-Lago investigation continue

Donald Trump
2 min read

Anupamaa, Om Shanti Om actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest

Nitesh Pandey dies
3 min read

Assam, Meghalaya CMs scheduled to meet today to discuss border disputes

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Conrad Sangma
2 min read

Richard Branson's rocket company Virgin Orbit sold for $36 mn, shuts biz

Virgin Orbit rocket, First UK launch
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Day 1 of Rs 2,000 currency note exchange: Banks wait, customers await

Rs 2000
4 min read

GDP over $3.5 trn in 2022, India fastest-growing G20 economy: Moody's

Moody's
2 min read

GQG's Jain raises stake in Adani stocks by 10% to $3.5 bn; to buy more

GQG’s Rajiv Jain
2 min read

Amara Raja Batteries Q4 results: Consolidated profit rises 41% to Rs 139 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
3 min read

India was close to printing Rs 10,000 notes in 2016: All you need to know

A man shows new currency notes of Rs 200 and Rs 50 outside the Reserve Bank of India in New Delhi on Friday.This is the first time that Rs 200 banknotes were introduced in India. Photo: PTI
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon