IPL 2023 RR vs CSK preview: Battleground Jaipur ready for a spin war



At Jaipur though, it wouldn’t be a high-scoring game. Considering that both teams possess quality spinners, batters would have to churn out runs by taking risks. In Jaipur, Rajasthan Royals would look to regain the top spot in the IPL points table when they face the current leaders Chennai Super Kings. Away at Chepauk, the Royals defeated the Super Kings in a high-scoring thriller. It had gone till the last ball and Sandeep Sharma had held his nerves against MS Dhoni to deliver the win.



RR vs CSK, IPL 2023 Match Details If Chennai have Ravindra Jadeja, Maheesh Theekshana and Moeen Ali to turn the ball, Rajasthan are equally well equipped with world-class spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa and Yuzvendra Chahal. If compared, the home team has the upper hand in the bowling department given that they have two leg-break bowlers and MS Dhoni’s side possesses none.

Series- Indian Premier League 2023 Match Number- 37

Also Read IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG preview: Homecoming for Dhoni, faces in-form Lucknow IPL 2023 RCB vs CSK preview: It's Dhoni vs Virat as Chennai travel up north RCB vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2023: Chennai beat Bangalore, Pathirana the hero IPL 2023 MI vs CSK preview: Will the Mumbai-Chennai El Classico deliver? IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Highlights: Moeen makes it memorable for Chennai crowd IPL 2023 RCB vs KKR preview: Experimental Kolkata meet stable Bangalore RCB vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2023: Spinners, Roy and Rana win it for Kolkata IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar shuts critics with his performance against GT IPL 2023 Points table: Gujarat jumps to 2nd after win over Mumbai Indians GT vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023: Afghan spinners land 55 run win for Gujarat

Time: 07:30 PM IST Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023



Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Pitch Report Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur



RR vs CSK, Jaipur Weather Forecast This is going to be the second game at the Sawai Jai Singh stadium in Jaipur and taking the first game as a reference, it could once again be dominated by bowlers. It is not a pitch where the ball comes on the bat and shot-making is easy. It demands batters to settle down and then explore scoring opportunities.



Rajasthan Royals playing combination It is likely to be cloudy most of the time during the match in Jaipur. The humidity will also move from the higher 30s to the lower 40s as the match progresses and chances of passing showers remain high. However, the match is unlikely to be disturbed by such weather. The temperature would range between 27 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius.



Jason Holder is also not being utilised as a batter properly. This is something that coach Kumar Sangakkara and captain Sanju Samson need to work on if the West Indian finds a place in the playing 11 tonight. The Royals were found lagging against Bangalore in their previous game. Their finisher, Dhruv Jurel, wasn’t able to get the desired number of balls he needed to finish the game. Yashasvi Jaiswal slowing down after the powerplay is a huge problem, especially when Jos Buttler gets out early. In that case, there is no one to cover up the dot balls taken up by Jaiswal.

RR predicted playing 11

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Substitute options: Jason Holder, Abdul Basith, Akash Vasisht, Donavon Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin

Chennai Super Kings playing combination Jason Holder, Abdul Basith, Akash Vasisht, Donavon Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin



Matheesha Pathirana being able to land yorkers at will has somewhat solved the death overs problems for Dhoni. But the likes of Tushar Deshpande and Akash Singh need to be more accurate. Chennai Super Kings would not look to change the playing combination which has won them back-to-back games against Hyderabad and Kolkata. Forced to play Ajinkya Rahane because of Ben Stokes' injury has turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the Super Kings so far. Shivam Dube striking it well has meant that there is no need for Ambati Rayudu in the playing 11.

CSK predicted playing 11

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Singh

Impact Substitute options: Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar

RR vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Broadcast Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app across ios and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The same can also be viewed on the TV channels at Star Sports.