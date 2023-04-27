close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IPL 2023 RR vs CSK preview: Battleground Jaipur ready for a spin war

Both teams are equipped with three world-class spinners each on the slow pitch of Jaipur

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
Chennai Super Kings celebrating win during match 24 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on the 17th April 2023 Photo: Sportzpics

Chennai Super Kings celebrating win during match 24 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on the 17th April 2023 Photo: Sportzpics

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 4:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In Jaipur, Rajasthan Royals would look to regain the top spot in the IPL points table when they face the current leaders Chennai Super Kings. Away at Chepauk, the Royals defeated the Super Kings in a high-scoring thriller. It had gone till the last ball and Sandeep Sharma had held his nerves against MS Dhoni to deliver the win.
At Jaipur though, it wouldn’t be a high-scoring game. Considering that both teams possess quality spinners, batters would have to churn out runs by taking risks.

If Chennai have Ravindra Jadeja, Maheesh Theekshana and Moeen Ali to turn the ball, Rajasthan are equally well equipped with world-class spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa and Yuzvendra Chahal. If compared, the home team has the upper hand in the bowling department given that they have two leg-break bowlers and MS Dhoni’s side possesses none.
RR vs CSK, IPL 2023 Match Details

Match Number- 37
Series- Indian Premier League 2023

Also Read

IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG preview: Homecoming for Dhoni, faces in-form Lucknow

IPL 2023 RCB vs CSK preview: It's Dhoni vs Virat as Chennai travel up north

RCB vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2023: Chennai beat Bangalore, Pathirana the hero

IPL 2023 MI vs CSK preview: Will the Mumbai-Chennai El Classico deliver?

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Highlights: Moeen makes it memorable for Chennai crowd

IPL 2023 RCB vs KKR preview: Experimental Kolkata meet stable Bangalore

RCB vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2023: Spinners, Roy and Rana win it for Kolkata

IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar shuts critics with his performance against GT

IPL 2023 Points table: Gujarat jumps to 2nd after win over Mumbai Indians

GT vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023: Afghan spinners land 55 run win for Gujarat

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023
Time: 07:30 PM IST
Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur  
Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Pitch Report

This is going to be the second game at the Sawai Jai Singh stadium in Jaipur and taking the first game as a reference, it could once again be dominated by bowlers. It is not a pitch where the ball comes on the bat and shot-making is easy. It demands batters to settle down and then explore scoring opportunities.
RR vs CSK, Jaipur Weather Forecast

It is likely to be cloudy most of the time during the match in Jaipur. The humidity will also move from the higher 30s to the lower 40s as the match progresses and chances of passing showers remain high. However, the match is unlikely to be disturbed by such weather. The temperature would range between 27 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius.
Rajasthan Royals playing combination

The Royals were found lagging against Bangalore in their previous game. Their finisher, Dhruv Jurel, wasn’t able to get the desired number of balls he needed to finish the game. Yashasvi Jaiswal slowing down after the powerplay is a huge problem, especially when Jos Buttler gets out early. In that case, there is no one to cover up the dot balls taken up by Jaiswal.
Jason Holder is also not being utilised as a batter properly. This is something that coach Kumar Sangakkara and captain Sanju Samson need to work on if the West Indian finds a place in the playing 11 tonight.

RR predicted playing 11
Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Substitute options: Jason Holder, Abdul Basith, Akash Vasisht, Donavon Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin
Chennai Super Kings playing combination

Chennai Super Kings would not look to change the playing combination which has won them back-to-back games against Hyderabad and Kolkata. Forced to play Ajinkya Rahane because of Ben Stokes' injury has turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the Super Kings so far. Shivam Dube striking it well has meant that there is no need for Ambati Rayudu in the playing 11.
Matheesha Pathirana being able to land yorkers at will has somewhat solved the death overs problems for Dhoni. But the likes of Tushar Deshpande and Akash Singh need to be more accurate.

CSK predicted playing 11
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Singh

Impact Substitute options: Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar
RR vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Broadcast

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app across ios and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The same can also be viewed on the TV channels at Star Sports.
Topics : MS Dhoni Sanju Samson Indian Premier League Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings Jaipur Star Sports

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 4:33 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Suzlon bags order for 39-MW wind energy project from First Energy

Suzlon
1 min read

Poor biz models may have triggered crisis in US banks: RBI Governor Das

Shaktikanta Das
5 min read

India to press for automatic exchange of non-financial assets' info at G20

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra (Photo: Twitter/@FinMinIndia)
2 min read

Swiggy partners with apna to hire 10,000 gig workers from tier 2, 3 cities

Swiggy Instamart
2 min read

Air Force plane carrying 246 Indians evacuated from Sudan lands in Mumbai

Indians, Stranded Indians
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

IPL 2023 RCB vs KKR preview: Experimental Kolkata meet stable Bangalore

Glenn Maxwell hit a 24 ball fifty against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023. Photo: Sportzpics
3 min read

Women's cricket for the blind: India beat Nepal to level five-match series

Photo by Alessandro Bogliari on Unsplash
1 min read

IPL franchises try to convince 6 English players to quit Int'l cricket

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score. Photo: Sportzpics
3 min read

RCB vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2023: Spinners, Roy and Rana win it for Kolkata

RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023. Photo: Sportzpics
2 min read

Harmanpreet, Smriti, Deepti in top grade of BCCI central contracts

BCCI, Logo
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon