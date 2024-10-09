Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / Ishan Kishan returns as Jharkhand captain after controversial pullout

Ishan Kishan returns as Jharkhand captain after controversial pullout

The explosive left-hander, who became a regular in India's white-ball squad after Rishabh Pant's road accident in December 2022, took a break during India's tour of South Africa last year.

Ishan Kishan Duleep Trophy

Ishan Kishan Duleep Trophy

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India batter Ishan Kishan on Wednesday returned to the Jharkhand Ranji team as its captain, following his controversial pullout last season that led to his exclusion from the BCCI central contract.

The explosive left-hander, who became a regular in India's white-ball squad after Rishabh Pant's road accident in December 2022, took a break during India's tour of South Africa last year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Post break, he did not participate in any official BCCI matches, which raised a few eyebrows as the board stressed on players prioritising domestic cricket when not on national duty.

The 26-year-old resurfaced this February, playing in the privately organised DY Patil T20 Cup ahead of the IPL and sparking a debate over balance between franchise cricket and state commitments.

 

His absence from domestic cricket during this period contributed to his omission from the BCCI's 2023-24 central contracts.

However, Kishan has since worked his way back into the BCCI's good books with strong performances in domestic cricket, including a century for India C on his return in the Duleep Trophy last month.

More From This Section

IND vs BAN 2nd T20

IND vs BAN 2nd T20 live score updates: India aim to win the series in Delhi

Arshdeep Singh

India's Arshdeep Singh enters top 10 among bowlers in ICC T20I rankings

Highest run-scorer for England in Test cricket history

Joe Root becomes the highest run-getter for England in Test cricket history

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 pitch report

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 pitch analysis, Arun Jaitley Stadium key stats

India vs New Zealand Test series will begin on October 16 in Bengaluru

New Zealand Test squad vs India announced: Williamson ruled out of 1st Test

He also represented the Rest of India in the Irani Cup, scoring 38 in his only innings.

Now, as captain of Jharkhand's 16-member squad, Kishan is set to lead a young squad with last season's designated skipper Virat Singh as his deputy and Kumar Kushagra as the wicketkeeper.

Jharkhand begin their Ranji Trophy campaign against Assam in Guwahati in Elite Group D.

Last season, Jharkhand finished third from the bottom in Group A, winning two, losing two, and drawing three of their seven matches.

"Ishan is an experienced player and he has international experience," chairman of Jharkhand's selection committee Subroto Das was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"We have picked a very young team. Saurabh Tiwary, Shahbaz Nadeem and Varun Aaron had all retired after last season so we had to rethink our strategy. Ishan is capable of leading this young side and we're confident of doing well this Ranji season."

Squad:

Ishan Kishan (c), Virat Singh (vc), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Nazim Siddique, Aryaman Sen, Sharandeep Singh, Kumar Suraj, Anukul Roy, Utkarsh Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty, Saurabh Shekhar, Vikas Kumar, Vivekanand Tiwary, Manishi, Ravi Kumar Yadav and Raunak Kumar.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

Duleep Trophy 2024: Ishan Kishan smashes century in first-class return

Ishan Kishan and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Duleep Trophy 2024: Sanju Samson to replace injured Ishan Kishan in round 1

Ishan Kishan spooky entry into MI pre season IPL 2024 camp

Ishan Kishan unlikely to feature in Duleep Trophy first-round match

Buchi Babu cricket tournament 2024

Buchi Babu cricket tournament 2024 schedule, teams, format and history

Rishabh Pant (Pic- Twitter)

Kohli to Pant: Indian stars likely to compete in Duleep Trophy 2024

Topics : Ishan Kishan India cricket team Ranji Trophy Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon