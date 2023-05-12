Jos Buttler fined 10% of his match fee for breaching IPL Code of Conduct

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler has been fined 10 percent of his match fee for a Code of Conduct breach in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

"Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler has been fined 10 Percent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 56 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 11.

"Mr. Buttler admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," read an IPL media advisory.

Buttler got run out without scoring following a mix up with Yashasvi Jaiswal who played a special knock to help Royals win the game by nine wickets.

Also Read Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB preview: Bullish Bangalore up against Kolkata at Eden T20 World Cup: England lifts trophy, beats Pakistan by 5 wickets IPL 2023, CSK vs RR: Rajasthan defeated CSK in last-ball finish How Women's Premier League stacks up against other top sports leagues KKR vs RR Highlights, IPL 2023: Jaiswal blitz powers Rajasthan to 9-wkt win CSK vs DC Highlights, IPL 2023: Chahar, Pathirana shine in Chennai's win IPL 2023 CSK vs DC preview: Chennai face buoyant Capitals at Chepauk MI vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2023: Surya, Wadhera guide Mumbai to historic win IPL 2023 MI vs RCB preview: Rohit vs Virat in playoffs race at Wankhede