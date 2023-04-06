KKR to play against RCB today: Check live streaming, playing XI and more

Kolkata Knight Riders look for their first win as they lost their last game by 7 runs due to DLS method against Punjab Kings. They were chasing the 192 targets, and KKR lost 7 wickets after 16 overs at a score of 146 runs when rain interrupted the match, and KKR found 7 runs short of the DLS par score.

Kolkata Knight Riders face off against Royal Challengers Bangalore today on their home ground Eden Garden at 7:30 pm. Royal Challengers Bangalore will visit Eden Garden after their astonishing victory against Mumbai Indians in their first match, where Virat, along with RCB captain Du Plessis smashed 148 runs partnership, and they are keen to replicate the same performance against Knight Riders at their pace-friendly home ground.