Abhishek Nayar aims to build trophy-winning culture at UP Warriorz

Abhishek Nayar aims to build trophy-winning culture at UP Warriorz

Nayar was appointed as the head coach of the franchise after a disappointing last-place finish in the WPL earlier this year.

Abhishek Nayar

Abhishek Nayar

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar sees his new role as head coach of the Women's Premier League side UP Warriorz more as an opportunity than a challenge, as he aims to build a trophy-winning culture.

Nayar was appointed as the head coach of the franchise after a disappointing last-place finish in the WPL earlier this year, which followed their fourth-place finish in 2024 and third-place finish in the inaugural edition in 2023.

I've always looked at anything as opportunities and and this is an opportunity, which I'm very, very excited for in that regard, Nayar told PTI in an exclusive interview organised by the franchise.

 

The opportunity is to create a culture where everyone who enters this franchise understands that this franchise plays to win trophies, and try and bring that mentality into this franchise and into our ecosystem, he said.

Unfazed with how the last three seasons in WPL have gone for his new franchise, Nayar said the only challenge for them is to move up.

If I have to be brutally honest, I'm not sure yet what challenges (are that) I'm about to face. I really don't know and that's the exciting part," he said. 

I don't look at the challenges, for I look at the opportunities. Now the opportunities with our team this year is that we've obviously been last, last year, so there's only one way up. That's the opportunity, he said.

As he gears up to take up a big role in the WPL, Nayar pointed out specific changes that he has observed in women's cricket in India.

"When you saw the England Women's team facing up against the Indian Women's team, you could see a stark difference in power in shots and in variety of shorts; the bowlers as well, he said.

It's not often that an Indian women's team travels abroad and wins with such conviction. When that happens, you know that Indian cricket is in the right hands. They're moving in the right direction.

WPL will impact not only Indian cricket, but also Indian domestic cricket. While I'm talking to you, I'm in Chennai, we're having this small tournament cum trial for a lot of domestic players.

I've been part of a trial before as well in women's cricket and I can see such a huge difference in a lot of domestic players. I can see 14 or 15 year old girls who are clearing the ropes now.

It is very different from the first year in a WPL trial where I felt a lot of people were more touch players. (Now) you can see so much more power entering the game. You can see the girls diving around, throws are flat, throws are faster. There's enormous growth and that's not going to stop, he added.

Nayar, who is also on board the KKR coaching staff again, said his return to the franchise two days after leaving the Indian team showed that is where he belongs.

KKR is family to me. Everyone throws his weight way too much around (the fact) that it's family but for me, I think it's family because the speed at which I came back was was testament to the fact that that's where I belong in a lot of ways, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

