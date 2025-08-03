Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 03:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ENG vs IND 5th Test: How to watch live streaming of Day 4 action for free?

Check all the live telecast and live streaming details for Day 4 of the 5th Test between England and India here.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

After 24 gripping days of cricket in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, the final chapter may be upon us. Day 4 of the fifth Test at The Oval promises high drama, with India needing nine wickets and England chasing 324 runs. The equation is straightforward, but the outcome is far from certain.
 
India hold a slight edge, aided by a lively green pitch and overcast skies that favour their seamers. Unlike previous encounters at Headingley and Edgbaston, this surface won't easily allow England to stroll to a win. Mohammed Siraj struck late on Day 3, clean-bowling Zak Crawley with a stunning yorker after clever field tactics by captain Shubman Gill.
 
 
England still have key batters in Ben Duckett, Joe Root, and Harry Brook, all capable of turning the game. India must remain disciplined, hold their catches, and stay sharp with their reviews.
 
Shubman Gill, in his maiden series as captain, has the tools to level the series 2-2, but it will take ruthless execution. Day 4 has all the makings of a classic finish to an unforgettable series. 

India vs England 5th Test Day 3: As it happened

England vs India highlights, 5th Test Day 3: Siraj gets Crawly at stroke of stumps

 

England vs India 5th Test Day 4 broadcast details

Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming
India Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil & Telugu) JioHotstar app and website 
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket (Sky Sports Main Event HD, Sky Sports Cricket HD) Sky Go, Now
South Africa SuperSport (Channel 212 - SuperSport Cricket, Channel 201 - SuperSport Grandstand) DSTV app
USA & Canada Willow.tv Willow.tv
 

How to watch England vs India 5th Test Day 4 online: Live streaming and telecast information

 
What is the venue for the ENG vs IND 5th Test match?
 
The match will take place at Kennington Oval, London.
 
When will the ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 4 begin?
 
The ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 4 will begin at 3:30 p.m. IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast in India?
 
The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 5 will provide the telecast for the match.
 
Where to stream the England vs India 5th Test Day 4 live in India?
 
Fans can live stream Day 4 of the fifth Test between India and England on JioHotstar via the app and website in India.

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

