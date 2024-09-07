Business Standard
Lack of Test opportunities breeds more hunger, says NZ spinner Ajaz Patel

Press Trust of India Greater Noida
Sep 07 2024

Disappointed that he did not get many opportunities to play Test cricket following his historic 10-wicket haul, Ajaz Patel believes that such setbacks only intensify the drive and ambition in New Zealand spinners to prove themselves in the subcontinent.
Spinners from New Zealand frequently face a challenging environment at home to showcase their skills as pitches and conditions there offer more assistance to seamers.
"If you ask all New Zealand spinners, it is difficult. Sometimes, obviously you don't get as many opportunities at home because of our home conditions," Patel told reporters here on Friday ahead of New Zealand's one-off Test against Afghanistan, which begins from September 9.
 
"But it breeds more hunger when you do come to conditions like this and you know conditions that are spin-friendly and you're quite hungry to get out there and play and put your best foot forward and perform. But it's really important that you do prepare accordingly and prepare well," he added.
The 35-year-old Mumbai born left-arm spinner, who was rewarded with a central contract earlier this year, had taken all 10 Indian wickets in the first innings of the Mumbai Test in 2021 to become only the third bowler behind Jim Laker and Anil Kumble to achieve the feat.
Since then he has played just five Tests for New Zealand, and four of which were in the sub continent. But Patel understands the reason behind the scarce opportunities.

"We're in a professional environment and for us it's really important to just go out there and continue to work on our game and keep improving and keep growing.
"After the 10 wickets obviously you're a little bit disappointed that you don't get as many opportunities but at the same time as a player it's still about growing your game and it's opportunities to develop and grow.
"Since my 10 wickets, I've kind of remodeled my run-up and look to grow myself and try and get better. So, it's always about improving and it's always about making sure that you're ready whenever that next opportunity comes and putting your hand up."

Patel is excited now that he has a "great opportunity" to play six Tests. New Zealand are set to play Sri Lanka (2 Tests) and India (3 Tests) after the game against Afghanistan.
"It always depends on conditions and I guess it depends on form and you know making sure you play well so you don't take it lightly.
"But it is a great opportunity with so many games in Asia to then kind of have those opportunities as a spinner. So it's something that I'm looking forward to and pretty excited," he added.
The one-off game will be the first time Afghanistan and New Zealand face each other in Tests. It is also the first time Patel has returned to India after his 10-wicket haul.
"It's always special to come back to India especially after my last game here. It's a different challenge now, different surface, place, opposition. So, it's just about looking at what's in front of us and then assessing what the wicket's doing and how it's going to play," he said.
Afghanistan have improved leaps and bounds in the white-ball formats but have little experience playing Tests.
"Afghanistan are a quality outfit and obviously they don't have as much experience but they'll certainly put up a good fight. So, we're definitely not going to take them lightly," he added.

New Zealand cricket team Test Cricket

Sep 07 2024

