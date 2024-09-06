Quinton de Kock named ODI Player of the Year after brilliant run in 2023 WC

Quinton de Kock hits a fifty in the third India vs South Africa T20I in Indore. Photo: @ProteasCSAMen

On Friday, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced Quinton de Kock as the South African ODI Player of the Year after he scored four centuries at the 2023 World Cup. Despite retiring from 50-over cricket, his outstanding performance was recognized. Reeza Hendricks received the T20I Player of the Year award for being the only South African batter to score a half-century in the period considered, which excluded the T20 World Cup. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Keshav Maharaj, the left-arm spinner who made a remarkable comeback from an Achilles injury to play in the ODI World Cup, was voted Players' Player of the Year by his peers.

Marco Jansen was named Men's Player of the Year for his all-round contributions, including 17 wickets at the ODI World Cup and strong performances in the Boxing Day Test against India.

The awards covered achievements from May 1, 2023, to April 30, 2024.

Performances at the June Men's T20 World Cup and Test and T20I series in the West Indies will be considered in the next year's awards. The ceremony was held in September to ensure all nationally contracted players could attend, as they are often unavailable in May due to the IPL.

David Bedingham was named Test Player of the Year for his impressive debut against India and his performances in New Zealand. He was also recognized as the International Newcomer of the Year.

In domestic cricket, Nqabayomzi Peter, who led the Lions to victory in the CSA T20 Cup and made his international debut in June, was named men's Domestic Newcomer of the Season and T20 Challenge Player of the Season.

Lions' all-rounder Wiaan Mulder was awarded four-day domestic Player of the Season for his contributions in the first-class competition. Western Province's Mihlali Mpongwana won the one-day Domestic Player of the Season award.

In the women's domestic competition, Nonkululeko Mlaba was named one-day Player of the Season, while Tazmin Brits, the leading run-scorer in the domestic T20 tournament, won the T20 Player of the Season award.

Laura Wolvaardt, South Africa's women's captain, was the big winner at the CSA Annual Awards, picking up five prizes including Women's Player of the Year.

She was also named Women's ODI Player of the Year, Women's T20I Player of the Year, Players' Player of the Year, and Fans' Player of the Year for her stellar performance during the 2023-24 season.

Marizanne Kapp won the Best Delivery award for her inswinger that bowled Beth Mooney in South Africa's first ODI win over Australia.

Masabata Klaas received the Makhaya Ntini Power of Cricket Award for overcoming challenges to build a cricket career. Klaas, a single mother, returned to cricket with her mother's support and played a key role in South Africa's qualification for the 2021 50-over World Cup.

She is among South Africa's top ODI and T20I wicket-takers and has taken on a mentoring role within the women's team.