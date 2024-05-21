MS Dhoni to undergo muscle tear surgery, retirement decision after recovery

Bengaluru: CSK player MS Dhoni at a warm-up session before the start of the IPL 2024 cricket match between RCB and CSK, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (Photo:PTI)

Several CSK sources claim that Chennai Super Kings star batter Mahendra Singh Dhoni is expected to visit London for the treatment of his muscle tear injury. After the surgery, the Ranchi-born former Indian team captain will likely take a call on his future course of action.

A source told IANS that Dhoni might head to London for his muscle tear surgery as he struggled even during the IPL 2024 matches. Currently, the 42-year-old wicket-keeper batter is not completely fit, but he wants to continue playing cricket. He will take a call about his future after treatment which is going to take him some five to six months, the agency quoted the source as saying.

Speculation about Dhoni's future plan erupted when he walked off the field with a 'distraught' look after a defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Before this season, he handed over the captaincy of the team to young Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the IPL 2024 season. Many fans wondered if this was Dhoni's last season.





ALSO READ: Will MSD play in IPL 2025? What we know so far about Dhoni's retirement CSK got eliminated from the playoffs after a heart-wrenching defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a do-or-die match on Saturday. CSK faced a 27-run defeat at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as Dhoni’s spectacular inning of scoring 25 off 13 deliveries wasn’t enough to help his team.

This is only the third time that CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs. Super Kings has won the IPL trophy five times.

CSK came to chase RCB's 219-run target and lost some early wickets. However, the team recovered from the sloppy start, thanks to Rachin Ravindra’ 61 and Rahane's 33. The momentum was carried forward by Ravindra Jadeja's unbeatable 42 and MS Dhoni's 25 in just 13 deliveries. But this wasn't enough to take the team to the playoffs.

Both RCB and CSK finished the points table at 14 points, but due to a better run rate, RCB headed to the knock-out matches.

Despite the discussion on whether Dhoni will play next season or not, the veteran cricketer is smart enough to keep his decision till his final recovery which might take five to six months.