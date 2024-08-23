Murder case filed against Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan and others

A murder case has reportedly been filed against former Bangladesh cricket captain and all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. The case was allegedly filed by Rafiqul Islam, whose son Rubel was killed on August 7 during ongoing protests in Bangladesh.
According to the local reports, Rubel was part of a rally on Ring Road in Adabor, where he was shot in the chest and abdomen. Although he was rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries on August 7.
The case, registered at the Adabor police station in Dhaka, lists Shakib as the 28th accused and popular Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed as the 55th accused.
Both Shakib and Ferdous were previously members of parliament representing the Awami League.
PM Sheikh Hasina also named in the complaint
According to the report, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was also named in the case, along with 154 others, while an additional 400-500 unidentified individuals were made accused.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) appointed former captain Faruque Ahmed as BCB president on Wednesday, following the resignation of Nazmul Hassan, a close associate of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Nazmul, who also served as sports minister during Hasina’s 15-year tenure, submitted his resignation to the BCB, as confirmed by the board’s chief executive officer, Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, to AFP.
The student protests in Bangladesh against Sheikh Hasina’s rule saw close to 450 people killed during that period, following which Hasina resigned as the Prime Minister on August 5 and left the country.