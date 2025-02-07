Business Standard

Pandya decodes crucial T20 World Cup spell ahead of Champions Trophy

Pandya decodes crucial T20 World Cup spell ahead of Champions Trophy

Pandya also appeared in the high-energy 'All On The Line' campaign film for the upcoming ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Feb 07 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

The ICC recently unveiled Part 2 of the 'Hardik Pandya All On The Line' video, showcasing the Indian all-rounder reflecting on his match-winning performance during the ICC Men’s T20I World Cup final in Barbados last year.
 
Pandya also appeared in the high-energy 'All On The Line' campaign film for the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025. Alongside prominent cricketers Mohammad Nabi, Phil Salt, Shadab Khan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pandya is helping to promote the prestigious tournament, which is scheduled to take place in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates from February 19 to March 9.  Check all latest updates on Champions Trophy 2025 here
 
 
In a recent interview, Pandya shared his insights on key moments from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa on June 29, particularly his strategy in the crucial moments of the match.
 
Pandya on dismissing Heinrich Klaasen
 
Pandya recalled how he communicated with Rohit Sharma just before the delivery, knowing that Klaasen would expect a ball on the stumps. Pandya decided to bowl wide, slowing it down to outsmart the South African batter. The tactical move worked, and the wicket helped shift the momentum in India's favor.  ALSO READ: ODI tri-series: Pakistan vs New Zealand Playing 11, live time and streaming

On bowling the final over with South Africa needing 16 runs 
Pandya shared how he thrives in high-pressure situations like this. He felt the breeze working in his favor and planned his delivery accordingly. His awareness of his strengths and the conditions allowed him to stay calm, executing a stump yorker, which was a key factor in maintaining composure under pressure.  Check Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule here
 
On the wicket of David Miller and Surya’s catch 
Pandya described how the wind played a significant role in Surya's stunning catch, initially looking like the ball might fall short but eventually carrying forward, allowing Surya to make a brilliant catch with great presence of mind.
 
On winning the World Cup 
Pandya reflected on the emotional weight of the victory, calling it a dream come true. He expressed pride in his contribution, feeling a sense of relief after overcoming months of pressure, and how it was an achievement not only for him but for the entire team.

Topics : ICC T20 World Cup Hardik Pandya Cricket

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

