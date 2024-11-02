Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / PCB assures quick visa issuance to Indian fans for Champions Trophy

PCB assures quick visa issuance to Indian fans for Champions Trophy

Naqvi said the PCB was expecting a positive response from Indian fans to visit Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

Press Trust of India Lahore
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 9:19 AM IST

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Federal Interior Minister, on Friday assured a brisk visa issuance policy for Indian fans wanting to visit Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy early next year.

He made the assurances during a meeting with a group of Sikh pilgrims from the United State.

Naqvi said the PCB was expecting a positive response from Indian fans to visit Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

"We will be keeping a special quota of tickets for Indian fans and we will try to make the visa issuance policy brisk," Naqvi was quoted as saying by a newspaper.

 

Naqvi said that the PCB would like to see Indian fans visit Pakistan and watch the Indian and Pakistan match in Lahore.

Pakistan is scheduled to host the ICC mega event in February-March 2025 but until now the ICC has still not released the tournament schedule as they wait on confirmation if the Indian government would allow its team to travel to Pakistan for the event.

The BCCI has made it clear it has to follow any policy decision of their government when it comes to visiting Pakistan.

No Indian team has travelled to Pakistan since 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

There has been no Test series between the two countries since 2007.

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 9:19 AM IST

