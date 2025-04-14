Monday, April 14, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PSL 2025: Islamabad vs Peshawar Playing 11, live toss, streaming details

Islamabad United will aim to continue their winning streak in PSL 2025, while Peshawar Zalmi will look to secure their first points of the season on Monday

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Islamabad United will face Peshawar Zalmi in the fifth match of the Pakistan Super League 2025 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. With the tournament featuring a double round-robin format and a total of 34 matches, every game is crucial in the race to the playoffs. Islamabad United started their campaign on a high note, securing a convincing win against Lahore Qalandars in the season opener. Their balanced side and early momentum make them a strong contender.  Also read: LSG vs CSK - Lucknow pitch report | Head-to-head stats | Playing 11 & Matchupslive streaming | Lucknow vs Chennai full scorecard
 
Peshawar Zalmi, however, will be eager to regroup after a tough loss to Quetta Gladiators. Led by experienced players, they will look to bounce back and gain crucial points. The top two teams after the league stage will advance to the Qualifier, while the third and fourth will battle it out in the Eliminator.
 
 
PSL 2025: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Playing 11 (probables) 
Islamabad United Playing 11 (probables): Andries Gous, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Shahzad, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith
 
Peshawar Zalmi Playing 11 (probables): Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Mitchell Owen, Alzarri Joseph, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Ali, Ali Raza

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi head-to-head in Pakistan Super League
  • Total matches played: 25
  • Islamabad United won: 12
  • Peshawar Zalmi won: 12
  • No result: 1
Squads of both teams
 
Islamabad United squad: 
Andries Gous, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Shahzad, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith, Haider Ali, Rassie van der Dussen, Rumman Raees, Salman Irshad, Saad Masood, Hunain Shah, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Short, Mohammad Nawaz
 
Peshawar Zalmi squad: 
Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Mitchell Owen, Alzarri Joseph, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Ali, Ali Raza, George Linde, Nahid Rana, Luke Wood, Ahmed Daniyal, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Najibullah Zadran, Arif Yaqoob, Abdul Samad

PSL 2025 match on April 14: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi live toss, streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 14 (Monday) in PSL 2025? 
Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will clash in PSL 2025 on April 14 (Monday).
 
What is the venue of the Islamabad vs Peshawar PSL 2025 match? 
Islamabad’s Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host the PSL 2025 match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi on April 14.
 
When will the live toss for the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi take place? 
The live toss for the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi cricket match will take place at 8 PM IST (7:30 PM local time) on April 14.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 match? 
The Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi match live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of today’s Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 match in India? 
Fancode app and website will provide the live streaming of the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi match.
 

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

