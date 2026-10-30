Rashid Khan scripts history; becomes first bowler to take 200 T20I wickets

Afghanistan’s star spinner Rashid Khan created history during the second T20I of the three-match series against Zimbabwe at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday, October 29, as he became the first bowler in T20I cricket history to reach the 200-wicket mark.

Rashid started the game with 199 wickets to his name. Bowling in the second innings, Rashid dismissed Zimbabwe’s wicketkeeper-batter Tadiwanashe Marumani (2 runs off 5 balls) on the third ball of the ninth over to reach the historic milestone.

Rashid’s 200th wicket has now put him 29 wickets clear at the top of the highest wicket-takers list in T20Is, ahead of England’s Adil Rashid, who has 171 wickets to his name.

Highest wicket-takers in T20I cricket:

Rank Player Team Span Mat Inns Wickets BBI Average Economy Strike rate 4-wicket hauls 5-wicket hauls 1 Rashid Khan AFG/ICC 2015–2026 120 120 200 5/3 14.06 6.14 13.73 9 2 2 AU Rashid ENG 2009–2026 153 146 171 4/2 23.42 7.56 18.58 4 0 3 Ehsan Khan HKG 2016–2026 119 116 165 5/26 15.38 6.11 15.08 8 1 4 Ish Sodhi NZ 2014–2026 142 135 165 4/12 23.01 8.16 16.92 4 0 5 Tim Southee NZ 2008–2024 126 123 164 5/18 22.38 8.00 16.78 2 2 6 Wanindu Hasaranga SL 2019–2026 101 99 163 4/9 16.23 7.09 13.73 5 0 7 Mustafizur Rahman BAN 2015–2026 130 129 163 6/10 21.14 7.38 17.19 3 2 8 Adam Zampa AUS 2016–2026 118 115 153 5/19 20.34 7.35 16.59 5 1 9 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 2006–2024 129 126 149 5/20 20.91 6.81 18.42 6 2 10 Mitchell Santner NZ 2015–2026 141 136 149 4/11 23.24 7.17 19.44 4 0 11 Arshdeep Singh IND 2022–2026 102 98 149 5/51 20.50 8.65 14.22 2 1 12 Rizwan Butt BHR 2022–2026 97 96 148 6/9 15.86 6.75 14.10 4 4 13 Sandeep Lamichhane ICC/NEP 2018–2026 80 79 142 5/9 12.88 6.12 12.61 3 2 14 Mark Adair IRE 2019–2026 100 100 142 4/13 19.80 7.82 15.19 4 0 15 Virandeep Singh MAS 2019–2026 131 109 141 5/14 13.24 5.31 14.95 4 1 16 Shem Ngoche KEN 2010–2026 120 116 136 4/14 16.94 5.73 17.72 3 0 17 Shaheen Shah Afridi PAK 2018–2026 103 103 136 4/22 21.35 7.83 16.34 3 0 18 Ali Dawood BHR 2023–2026 85 85 135 7/19 13.63 6.02 13.58 7 2 19 Haris Rauf PAK 2020–2025 94 92 133 4/18 21.10 8.38 15.10 5 0 20 Jasprit Bumrah IND 2016–2026 100 97 126 4/15 18.21 6.52 16.74 1 0

Rashid also shines with bat

Rashid Khan, before entering the record books with his bowling in the second innings, also put on a crucial show with his bat in the first innings. After being reduced to 38 for 5 batting first, Afghanistan’s innings was rescued by Azmatullah Omarzai (116 runs off 50 balls) and Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai (52 runs off 27 balls).

However, it was Rashid Khan (25 not out off 6 balls) who provided the strong finish for the hosts. Rashid, in the 20th over of the innings bowled by Kundai Matigimu, hit four sixes off the five balls he played to help Afghanistan finish the innings with a strong total of 221 for 7 on the board.

ALSO READ: New Zealand vs India 4th T20I: Playing 11, live toss time (IST), streaming The value of Rashid’s final-over fireworks can be understood from the fact that Afghanistan scored 25 runs in the final over and won the match by just 19 runs.

Afghanistan seal the series with a match to spare

Afghanistan clinched the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe with a match to spare after registering a thrilling 19-run victory in the second T20I in Sharjah. The hosts recovered from a disastrous start, with Azmatullah Omarzai smashing a sensational 116 off 50 balls to help Afghanistan post 221/7 after being reduced to 38/5.

Omarzai shared a match-defining 142-run sixth-wicket partnership with Ijaz Ahmadzai, who contributed 52 off 27 deliveries. Rashid Khan then provided the late impetus with four sixes in the final over to push Afghanistan past the 220-run mark.

Zimbabwe's chase began with promise but quickly lost momentum as they slipped to 82/5. Rashid added another milestone to his career, becoming the first bowler to reach 200 T20I wickets during the collapse. However, captain Sikandar Raza refused to give up, producing a magnificent unbeaten 100 to keep Zimbabwe in contention.

He found valuable support from Tafadzwa Tsiga, who remained unbeaten on 31 as the pair stitched together an unbroken 120-run sixth-wicket stand. Despite Raza's remarkable effort, Zimbabwe could only manage 202/5, falling 19 runs short. Omarzai's explosive century and Afghanistan's recovery from early trouble ultimately proved decisive.