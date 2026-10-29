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The bluff worked: Rahane opens up on India's 2021 Australia series win

India were shot out for their lowest-ever Test total of 36 all-out for a horrendous start to the Australia tour in 2020-21 before a severely depleted team bounced back to win the series 2-1

Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2026 | 3:13 PM IST

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Former India captain Ajinkya Rahane on Wednesday revealed he was "nervous" after taking over from regular skipper Virat Kohli post the team's 36 all-out debacle in Adelaide but his "bluff" against Australia and their media worked for him.

India were shot out for their lowest-ever Test total of 36 all-out for a horrendous start to the Australia tour in 2020-21 before a severely depleted team bounced back to win the series 2-1.

Rahane, who took over from Kohli as India's captain for the remainder of the series, is revered for rallying the troops in a spectacular manner on that famous tour Down Under.

 

"I remember one thought in my head, about when we lost the game in Adelaide, and then everyone started talking about that 'India will probably lose 4-0', and 'there's no chance for the Indian team..." Rahane said in a panel discussion for an event named "Beyond Boundaries".

The event was to mark the jersey unveiling of the Indian men's blind cricket team for the Asia Cup in November.

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"I was nervous, frankly. I'll be really honest. But as a sportsman, you get to learn so many things, and the most important learning and the most important thing for me was to bluff in front of my teammates, bluff in front of the Aussies, (and) bluff in front of the media.

"I know the media guys are here, but I think the bluff, that really worked," he said.

Rahane said he had to put up a brave face in front of the world.

"For me, showing that brave face in front of my teammates two or three players were getting injured after every game and finally at the Gabba, we only had 11 players," he recalled.

"I remember talking to my teammates, and I said, 'Oh, we are the lucky ones to be here representing our country. There are so many guys wanting to play for India, but at times, luck plays a massive part in our careers'." "'And so let's play for those guys who never got an opportunity to play for India, (and for those) who were aspiring to play for India in the future'." "'Let's forget about the result and the outcome, whatever happens, day four, day five, we will take it. I will take all the responsibility, but let's enjoy the game, play for each other'," he added.

Rahane recalled the tour of Australia being "very special" for the country.

"It was indeed, very special, the Australia tour, for everyone, not for us the players, but also for the whole nation. Going through Covid times -- a difficult period -- and then quarantine, staying in the room for 14 days, and then practising hard," he recalled.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Ajinkya Rahane India vs Australia Test Cricket

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First Published: Oct 29 2026 | 3:12 PM IST