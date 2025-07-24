Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 07:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ENG vs IND: Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni for most 50+ scores in England

ENG vs IND: Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni for most 50+ scores in England

27-year-old Pant has now recorded five 50-plus scores in the ongoing Test series against England in 2025, setting a new record for the most 50+ scores by an Indian wicketkeeper in a single Test series

Anish Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rishabh Pant came out to bat with a fractured toe but still managed to complete his half-century in the 4th Test between India and England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday.
 
This was Pant's ninth 50-plus score in England, making him the wicketkeeper-batter with the most 50+ scores in an away country. He surpasses MS Dhoni, who had eight such scores in England during his career.  Check England vs India 4th Test live score, match updates and full scorecard here
 
Pant sets new benchmark for Indian wicketkeepers in a series 
27-year-old Pant has now recorded five 50-plus scores in the ongoing Test series against England in 2025, setting a new record for the most 50+ scores by an Indian wicketkeeper in a single Test series. This takes him past legendary names such as Farokh Engineer (4 vs ENG in 1972/73) and MS Dhoni, who had four each against Australia (2008/09) and England (2014). 
Rishabh Pant breaks record for most Test runs by a wicketkeeper in a series in England
 
 
Pant also etched his name in the history books, with 479 runs and counting. As he now holds the record for the most Test runs scored by a wicketkeeper in a single series in England, surpassing Alec Stewart’s 464-run tally against South Africa in 1998.

What makes Pant’s achievement even more extraordinary is the context in which it has come. Battling a fractured toe in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, the 27-year-old has not only shown resilience but also displayed his trademark flair. His runs have been crucial in an injury-hit Indian lineup that is searching for batting consistency amid testing conditions. 
 
Pant eclipsed a long-standing record held by Stewart, a hallmark of England’s late-90s cricketing era. Interestingly, Jamie Smith, England’s own rising wicketkeeper, also features on the list with 415* runs in the same 2025 series—highlighting the high standards set by both glovemen in the ongoing contest.
 
Jonny Bairstow’s 387 runs against Sri Lanka in 2016 rounds off the elite list, further underlining Pant’s place among modern-day greats in red-ball cricket.
 
Most Test runs in a series by a Wicket-keeper in England 
  • 479* - Rishabh Pant vs ENG, 2025
  • 464 - Alec Stewart vs SA, 1998
  • 415* - Jamie Smith vs IND, 2025
  • 387 - Jonny Bairstow vs SL, 2016
  •  
 

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

