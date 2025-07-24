Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 05:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Indian men's cicket team to play 5 T20s, 3 ODIs in England in 2026

Indian men's cicket team to play 5 T20s, 3 ODIs in England in 2026

The three-match ODI series between the two sides will start at Birmingham from July 14, followed by matches at Cardiff, on July 16 and Lord's at July 19.

Suryakumar Yadav, Surya, Gautam Gambhir

India captain Suryakumar Yadav with head coach Gautam Gambhir during a training session. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Manchester
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India will travel to England next year for a white-ball tour, including five T20Is and three ODIs, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday.

India's tour will begin with a T20 on July 1 in Durham, followed by matches in Manchester (July 4), Nottingham (July 7), Bristol (July 9) and Southampton (July 11).

The three-match ODI series between the two sides will start at Birmingham from July 14, followed by matches at Cardiff, on July 16 and Lord's at July 19.

Check England vs India 4th Test Day 2 live score, match updates and full scorecard here  The Indian women team will also engage with England women in a three-match T20I series and a one-off Test. The T20 series will begin at Chelmsford on May 28, followed by games at Bristol on May 30 and Taunton on June 2.

The lone Test will be played at the Lord's from July 10. 

 
 

 

The Ben Stokes-led England men's Test team will also welcome New Zealand and Pakistan in two Rothesay Test series, while Harry Brook's white-ball side will host Sri Lanka besides India in ODIs and T20Is.

"We're really excited to unveil what promises to be a spectacular summer of international cricket in 2026. With world class opposition visiting iconic venues across the country, fans will have the chance to witness the very best of the men's and women's game," ECB Chief Executive Officer Richard Gould said in a statement.

"The highlight of the summer will undoubtedly be the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, hosted here in England for the first time since 2009. It's a huge moment for the women's game, for Nat Sciver-Brunt and her team, and it's a fantastic opportunity to inspire the next generation of players and fans.

"And just after that, we're thrilled that Lord's will also host an England Women's Test match for the first time, marking a really special period of time for the women's game," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BAN vs PAK 3rd T20

Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES 3rd T20: BAN win the toss, elect to field first vs PAK

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20 playing 11

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20 playing 11, live toss time and streaming

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand T20I playing 11

Tri-nation series: ZIM vs NZ playing 11, toss time, live streaming

Pant injury

England vs India HIGHLIGHTS, 4th Test: IND conclude hard-fought day with injury concerns for Pant

Rishabh Pant

ENG vs IND: Injury concerns deepen for India on opening day in Manchester

Topics : India vs England India cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon