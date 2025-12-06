Saturday, December 06, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Visakhapatnam pitch report, key stats

India and South Africa have never played an ODI match against each other at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

The spotlight, as always, will fall on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as India face South Africa in the must-win third ODI today in Visakhapatnam. The coin flip of the match went in India's way 

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11:  India playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna  South Africa playing 11: Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman 

 
Kohli and Rohit remain India’s backbone, having delivered consistently over the last month. Their recent run of three hundreds and three fifties between them shows they are still capable of carrying the side. But the team will demand greater support from the young batting core, especially Yashasvi Jaiswal, who continues to struggle against left-arm pace. Strengthening the middle order by bringing in Tilak Varma in place of Washington Sundar remains a possibility.
 
 
India’s bowlers, particularly Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana, must complement Arshdeep Singh better. With dew expected at night, South Africa will fancy their chase as they eye a historic series win. 

India vs South Africa head-to-head

India vs South Africa head-to-head stats in One Day International cricket

India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate

We are slightly desperate for series win: India's assistant coach Doeschate

Matthew Breetzke

India hungry for victory, but balance on our side, says SA batter Breetzke

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam pitch report

The Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium pitch in Visakhapatnam is typically known for aiding batters, particularly early in the innings. However, as the contest progresses, the surface tends to offer more assistance to spinners, demanding skill and adaptability from batters. With an average first-innings total of 233 at this venue, captains winning the toss often prefer bowling first, aiming to exploit moisture early and chase under conditions that gradually slow down.

India vs South Africa: Head-to-head stats in ODIs in Visakhapatnam

India and South Africa will be playing an ODI match against each other at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam for the first time on Saturday.

Recent ODI match at Visakhapatnam Stadium

The last men’s ODI match at Visakhapatnam Stadium was played on March 19, 2023, between India and Australia. Batting first in the match, India were bundled out for just 117 and, in reply, Australia chased down the target without losing any wicket in just 11 overs as the visitors walked away with an easy 10-wicket win.

Visakhapatnam Stadium key ODI stats

The Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam has hosted a total of 20 One-Day Internationals. Teams batting first have tasted success only three times, while chasing teams have dominated with 15 wins, highlighting a strong preference for bowling first at this venue.
 
The average first-innings score stands at 233, while teams batting second average 213, suggesting that chasing is usually more manageable here.
 
The highest ODI total recorded at the ground is 387/5 by India against West Indies, whereas the lowest score posted is 76 by Sri Lanka Women against India Women. The highest successful chase has been 331/7 by Australia Women against India Women, while the lowest total successfully defended is 229/5 by India Women against Sri Lanka Women.
First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

