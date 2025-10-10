Friday, October 10, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / ICC Women's World Cup 2025: NZ-W vs BAN-W playing 11, live streaming

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: NZ-W vs BAN-W playing 11, live streaming

After back-to-back losses, Bangladesh cricket team find themselves at the bottom of the standings.

NZ vs BAN

NZ vs BAN

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

New Zealand Women (NZ W) are set to face Bangladesh Women (BAN W) in Match 11 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, scheduled for October 10 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
 
Led by Sophie Devine, New Zealand have endured a tough start to their campaign. Despite boasting a talented lineup, they currently sit in seventh place on the points table, having suffered consecutive defeats—an 89-run loss to Australia followed by a six-wicket defeat to South Africa. With pressure mounting, the Kiwis will be desperate to notch their first win of the tournament.
 
Bangladesh, meanwhile, are in a similar position. After back-to-back losses, they find themselves at the bottom of the standings. Captain Nigar Sultana and her side will need to reassess their approach and come up with a fresh strategy if they are to bounce back in the competition. 
 
 
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women playing 11

Also Read

Captains list of ICC Women's World Cup 2025

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table: IND, AUS, ENG, PAK position

New Zealand-W vs South Africa-W broadcast details

NZ-W vs SA-W live streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live telecast

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Playing 11

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SA-W vs NZ-W playing 11, live streaming

AUS vs NZ

New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20 playing 11, live match time and streaming

NZ vs AUS

New Zealand vs Australia HIGHLIGHTS 2nd T20: Match called off due to rain at Bay Oval

 
New Zealand Women playing 11 (probable): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Bree Illing
 
Bangladesh Women playing 11 (probable): Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akter Meghla
 
 New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women: Head-to-head in WODIs
 
Total matches played: 4
NZ Women won: 2
BAN Women won: 0
No result/tied: 2
 
ICC Women's World Cup 2025:  New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women full squad
 
New Zealand Women’s squad: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Bree Illing, Rosemary Mair, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Hannah Rowe
 
Bangladesh Women’s squad: Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Fariha Trisna, Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Fargana Hoque
 
ICC Women's World Cup 2025:  New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women live streaming and telecast details
 
When will the New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025?
 
New Zealand Women will go toe-to-toe with Bangladesh Women in Match 10 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Friday, October 10.
 
What will be the venue for the New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 10?
 
The match between New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women will take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.
 
What time will the toss take place for the New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match?
 
The toss for the New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match be bowled?
 
The New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will begin at 3 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India?
 
The live telecast of the New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India?
 
The live streaming of the New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

More From This Section

IND vs WI 2nd Test

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 2nd Test, Day 1: Jaiswal-Rahul put up 50-run opening stand for IND

India vs West Indies 2nd Test: All you need to know

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Playing 11, toss time, free live streaming

IND vs WI

IND vs WI 2nd Test live streaming: Day 1 full scorecard, session report

IND vs WI pitch report

India vs West Indies 2nd Test pitch report, Arun Jaitley Stadium key stats

IND vs WI

India vs West Indies Head-to-Head stats in Test cricket over the years

Topics : New Zealand cricket team Bangladesh cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon