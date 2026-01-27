Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20: Paarl pitch report, key stadium stats

South Africa have so far played just one T20I match at this venue, against England in 2020. England won the match by four wickets

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 6:01 PM IST

South Africa and West Indies kick off their three-match T20I series at Boland Park, Paarl, on Tuesday, January 27, with both teams using the contest as key preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The series was reduced from four matches to manage player workload ahead of the global event.
 
South Africa enter the opener with a strong mix of experience and form. Captain Aiden Markram will look to translate SA20 success to the international stage. With David Miller doubtful due to fitness concerns, Rubin Hermann could get an opportunity, while Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs add depth. The bowling remains a major strength, led by Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and spinner Keshav Maharaj.
 
 
West Indies arrive after mixed recent results but finished their last series on a high. Brandon King leads a powerful batting unit featuring Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer, supported by all-rounders Justin Greaves and Matthew Forde, with Jayden Seales and Shamar Joseph spearheading the pace attack. 

South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20: Boland Park, Paarl pitch report

Boland Park in Paarl offers a balanced yet bowler-friendly surface where runs must be earned rather than freely scored. The wicket tends to be slow and helpful for bowlers, with seamers getting movement early and spinners coming into play as the game progresses. The average T20 first-innings total here is around 150–160, and batters often need time to settle before accelerating. Teams batting first have generally enjoyed an edge, as scoring quickly under lights can be tough later on.

South Africa vs West Indies: Head-to-head stats in T20s in Paarl

The South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20I match at Boland Park in Paarl on Tuesday will be their first head-to-head encounter at this venue in T20Is.

South Africa T20 record at Boland Park, Paarl

South Africa have so far played just one T20I match at this venue, against England in 2020. England won the match by four wickets.

West Indies T20 record at Boland Park, Paarl

West Indies will be playing their first T20I match at Boland Park in Paarl on Tuesday.

Most recent T20 match in Paarl

The last T20 match at Boland Park in Paarl was played in November 2020 between South Africa and England. South Africa batted first and posted 143 for 6. In reply, England chased down the target with four wickets and one ball to spare.

Key T20 stats of Paarl Stadium

Category Stats
Total Matches 11
Matches won batting first 7
Matches won bowling first 4
Average 1st innings Score 137
Average 2nd innings Score 105
Highest total recorded 201/5 (20 Ovs) By RSAW vs IREW
Lowest total recorded 60/10 (15.5 Ovs) By SLW vs NZW
Highest score chased 147/6 (19.5 Ovs) By ENG vs RSA
Lowest score defended 97/10 (19.2 Ovs) By WIW vs RSAW
 

