India vs Zimbabwe live streaming: Where to watch today's U19 WC match?

The Super Six stage of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 continues today, with five-time champions India U19 set to face Zimbabwe U19 in a Group 2 clash at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. With each team playing only two matches in this phase, the contest carries significant weight in the race for the semifinals.

India U19 enter the match in strong form, having won all three of their group-stage fixtures. They picked up crucial victories against Bangladesh and New Zealand, the two teams from their group, to advance, and currently sit on four points. India’s bowling attack has been consistently impressive, while captain Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi have provided stability and runs at the top, giving the side balance across departments.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ T20Is: Iyer retains spot as Tilak ruled out of last two matches Zimbabwe U19, meanwhile, reached the Super Six without a win, earning a solitary point from a washed-out game against Scotland. They have struggled for consistency so far and face a stiff challenge against India. A defeat here would severely dent, if not end, their semifinal hopes.

India vs Zimbabwe U19 World Cup 2026: Broadcast details

ICC U19 World Cup 2026: India vs Zimbabwe Broadcast details Country / Region TV Channel(s) Live Streaming Platform India Star Sports Jio Hotstar United States Willow TV Willow TV Canada Willow TV Willow TV Pakistan PTV Sports Myco Sri Lanka Dialog Television, TV Supreme Dialog ViU South Africa SuperSport SuperSport App United Kingdom Not available ICC.tv Australia Fox Sports Kayo Sports New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Go Middle East beIN Sports beIN Connect Europe (selected regions) Not available ICC.tv Rest of the World Not available ICC.tv

India vs Zimbabwe U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

