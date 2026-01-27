South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20: Match preview, toss timings, streaming

South Africa and West Indies will stand face to face at Boland Park in Paarl on Tuesday, January 27, in the first of the three-match T20I series. The series was initially scheduled to be four matches long but was trimmed down to three later on to manage the workload of players ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 , starting February 7.

South Africa team news

South Africa go into the first T20I with a blend of experience and in-form talent as they sharpen their preparations ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Captain Aiden Markram leads a side hungry to translate strong SA20 performances into international success.

The Proteas have had a couple of recent batting concerns with injuries and availability issues. David Miller is doubtful for the series due to a fitness problem, opening opportunities for Rubin Hermann to stake his claim. Meanwhile, Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs were added to the broader T20 setup, boosting their middle-order depth. The bowling unit remains potent, with quicks like Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje able to exploit home conditions, while Keshav Maharaj’s spin provides control in the middle overs.

West Indies team news

West Indies arrive in South Africa looking to build confidence after mixed results in their recent T20 fixtures, including a 2–1 series loss to Afghanistan, though they ended that series on a high with a thrilling win featuring a hat-trick from Shamar Springer.

Brandon King leads the side and will be key at the top alongside dynamic batters such as Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer, who will look to counter the South African pace attack with big hitting. All-rounders like Justin Greaves and Matthew Forde bring balance, while the pace duo of Jayden Seales and Shamar Joseph will aim to exploit any early movement. The Windies bowling lineup, highlighted by Springer’s recent form, can turn matches quickly with breakthroughs in key phases.

South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20: Playing 11

South Africa playing 11 (probable): Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj

West Indies playing 11 (probable): Shai Hope (C and WK), Johnson Charles (WK), Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell,

South Africa vs West Indies: Head-to-head in T20Is

Total matches: 26

South Africa won: 12

West Indies won: 14

No result: 0

South Africa vs West Indies T20 series: Full squad

South Africa full squad: Aiden Markram (c), Dewald Brevis, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Quinton de Kock, Rubin Hermann, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada

West Indies full squad: Shai Hope (C and WK), Johnson Charles (WK), Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Joseph and Shamar Springer

South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the 1st T20 match between South Africa and West Indies be played?

The South Africa and West Indies 1st T20 match will be played on Tuesday, January 27.

What is the venue for the 1st T20 between South Africa and West Indies?

The South Africa and West Indies 1st T20 match will be played at Boland Park in Paarl.

When will the toss for the South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20 take place?

The toss for the first T20 match between South Africa and West Indies will take place at 9 PM IST.

When will the first ball of the 1st T20 between South Africa and West Indies be bowled?

The first ball of the 1st T20 between South Africa and West Indies will be bowled at 9:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the 1st T20 between South Africa and West Indies in India?

The live telecast details for the 1st T20 between South Africa and West Indies has not been announced yet.

Where to watch the live streaming of the 1st T20 between South Africa and West Indies in India?

The live streaming details for the 1st T20 between South Africa and West Indies has not been announced yet.